Netflix July 2020: What’s New on Netflix? What’s Leaving?

July is nearly here, and with half of the nation shutting back down due to a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases, you might be looking for something new to watch. If so, Netflix has you covered – July is filled with plenty of top-notch, binge worthy TV shows, critically-acclaimed movies and new documentaries to keep you occupied if you find yourself back in isolation.

However, in true Netflix form, the streaming service will also be removing several movies, shows and documentaries throughout the month as well, so Heavy wanted to give readers a chance to catch up on favorite series and films before they’re gone. Here’s what’s coming to, and leaving, Netflix in July, 2020:

July 1

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt – Season 2

Deadwind: Season 2

Say I Do

Under the Riccione Sun

Unsolved Mysteries

#Anne Frank – Parallel Stories

A Bridge Too Far

A Thousand Words

A Touch of Green: Season 1

A Walk to Remember

Abby Hatcher: Season 1

Airplane!

Ali

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm

Charlotte’s Web

Clash of the Titans (1981)

Cleo & Cuquin: Season 2

Cloud Atlas

David Foster: Off the Record

Definitely, Maybe

Delta Farce

Donnie Brasco

Double Jeopardy

Fiddler on the Roof

Frida

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

Killing Hasselhoff

Kingdom: Season 1-3

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Mean Streets

Million Dollar Baby

Paranormal Activity

Patriots Day

Poltergeist

Quest for Camelot

Red Riding Hood (2011)

Schindler’s List

Sleepless in Seattle

Sleepy Hollow

Spaceballs

Splice

Stand and Deliver

Stardust

Starsky & Hutch

Sucker Punch

Swordfish

The Art of War

The Devil’s Advocate

The F**k-It List

The Firm

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The Town

The Witches

This Christmas

Total Recall (1990)

Trotro

Winchester

July 2

Thiago Ventura: POKAS – Netflix Comedy Special

Warrior Nun

July 3

The Baby-Sitters Club

Cable Girls: Final Season: Part 2

Desperados

JU-ON: Origins

Southern Survival

July 5

ONLY

July 6

A Kid from Coney Island

July 7

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

July 8

The Long Dumb Road

Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado – Netflix Documentary

Stateless

Was It Love?

Yu-Gi-Oh! – Season 1

July 9

Japan Sinks: 2020 – Netflix Anime

The Protector – Season 4

July 10

The Claudia Kishi Club – Netflix Documentary

Down to Earth with Zac Efron

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space

Hello Ninja – Season 3

O Crush Perfeito (Dating Around: Brazil)

The Old Guard

The Twelve

July 14

The Business of Drugs – Netflix Documentary

We Are One – Netflix Documentary

Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser – Netflix Comedy Special

July 15

Dark Desire

The Players

Skin Decision: Before and After

Sunny Bunnies – Season 1-2

July 16

Fatal Affair

Indian Matchmaking

MILF

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

July 17

Kissing Game

Cursed

Funan

July 18

Gigantosaurus – Season 1

The Notebook

July 19

The Last Dance

July 20

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love

July 21

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) – Season 2

Ip Man 4: The Finale

Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking – Netflix Comedy Special

Street Food: Latin America – Netflix Documentary

July 22

61

Fear City: New York vs The Mafia – Netflix Documentary

Love on the Spectrum – Netflix Documentary

Norsemen: Season 3

The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion

Signs

Spotlight

July 23

The Larva Island Movie

July 24

Sing On! Spain

Animal Crackers

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing

In the Dark – Season 2

The Kissing Booth 2

Ofrenda a la tormenta

July 26

Banana Split

Shameless (U.S.) – Season 10

July 28

Jeopardy!: Collection 6

Last Chance U: Laney – Netflix Documentary

July 29

The Hater – Netflix Film

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons – Season 4

July 30

Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie

Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy

July 31

Get Even

Latte and the Magic Waterstone

Seriously Single

The Speed Cubers

Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet

The Umbrella Academy – Season 2

Locked Up

Leaving Netflix, July 2020

July 4

Blue Valentine

July 5

The Fosters: Season 1-5

The Iron Lady

July 8

Solo: A Star Wars Story

July 9

47 Metres Down

July 11

A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III

The Adderall Diaries

Enemy

Ginger & Rosa

Locke

The Spectacular Now

Under the Skin

July 12

Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain

July 15



Forks Over Knives

July 18

A Most Violent Year

Laggies

Life After Beth

Obvious Chil

Room

Tusk

July 21

Bolt

Inglourious Basterds

July 25

Dark Places

Ex Machina

Mississippi Grind

July 26

Country Strong

July 28

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Her

