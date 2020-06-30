Netflix July 2020: What’s New on Netflix? What’s Leaving?

July is nearly here, and with half of the nation shutting back down due to a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases, you might be looking for something new to watch. If so, Netflix has you covered – July is filled with plenty of top-notch, binge worthy TV shows, critically-acclaimed movies and new documentaries to keep you occupied if you find yourself back in isolation.
See Also: New on Disney Plus in July
However, in true Netflix form, the streaming service will also be removing several movies, shows and documentaries throughout the month as well, so Heavy wanted to give readers a chance to catch up on favorite series and films before they’re gone. Here’s what’s coming to, and leaving, Netflix in July, 2020:
July 1
- Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt – Season 2
- Deadwind: Season 2
- Say I Do
- Under the Riccione Sun
- Unsolved Mysteries
- #Anne Frank – Parallel Stories
- A Bridge Too Far
- A Thousand Words
- A Touch of Green: Season 1
- A Walk to Remember
- Abby Hatcher: Season 1
- Airplane!
- Ali
- Batman: Mask of the Phantasm
- Charlotte’s Web
- Clash of the Titans (1981)
- Cleo & Cuquin: Season 2
- Cloud Atlas
- David Foster: Off the Record
- Definitely, Maybe
- Delta Farce
- Donnie Brasco
- Double Jeopardy
- Fiddler on the Roof
- Frida
- I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
- Killing Hasselhoff
- Kingdom: Season 1-3
- Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
- Mean Streets
- Million Dollar Baby
- Paranormal Activity
- Patriots Day
- Poltergeist
- Quest for Camelot
- Red Riding Hood (2011)
- Schindler’s List
- Sleepless in Seattle
- Sleepy Hollow
- Spaceballs
- Splice
- Stand and Deliver
- Stardust
- Starsky & Hutch
- Sucker Punch
- Swordfish
- The Art of War
- The Devil’s Advocate
- The F**k-It List
- The Firm
- The Karate Kid
- The Karate Kid Part II
- The Karate Kid Part III
- The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
- The Town
- The Witches
- This Christmas
- Total Recall (1990)
- Trotro
- Winchester
July 2
- Thiago Ventura: POKAS – Netflix Comedy Special
- Warrior Nun
July 3
- The Baby-Sitters Club
- Cable Girls: Final Season: Part 2
- Desperados
- JU-ON: Origins
- Southern Survival
July 5
- ONLY
July 6
- A Kid from Coney Island
July 7
- Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
July 8
- The Long Dumb Road
- Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado – Netflix Documentary
- Stateless
- Was It Love?
- Yu-Gi-Oh! – Season 1
July 9
- Japan Sinks: 2020 – Netflix Anime
- The Protector – Season 4
July 10
- The Claudia Kishi Club – Netflix Documentary
- Down to Earth with Zac Efron
- The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space
- Hello Ninja – Season 3
- O Crush Perfeito (Dating Around: Brazil)
- The Old Guard
- The Twelve
July 14
- The Business of Drugs – Netflix Documentary
- We Are One – Netflix Documentary
- Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser – Netflix Comedy Special
July 15
- Dark Desire
- The Players
- Skin Decision: Before and After
- Sunny Bunnies – Season 1-2
July 16
- Fatal Affair
- Indian Matchmaking
- MILF
- Pride & Prejudice (2005)
July 17
- Kissing Game
- Cursed
- Funan
July 18
- Gigantosaurus – Season 1
- The Notebook
July 19
- The Last Dance
July 20
- Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love
July 21
- How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) – Season 2
- Ip Man 4: The Finale
- Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking – Netflix Comedy Special
- Street Food: Latin America – Netflix Documentary
July 22
- 61
- Fear City: New York vs The Mafia – Netflix Documentary
- Love on the Spectrum – Netflix Documentary
- Norsemen: Season 3
- The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion
- Signs
- Spotlight
July 23
- The Larva Island Movie
July 24
- Sing On! Spain
- Animal Crackers
- Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing
- In the Dark – Season 2
- The Kissing Booth 2
- Ofrenda a la tormenta
July 26
- Banana Split
- Shameless (U.S.) – Season 10
July 28
- Jeopardy!: Collection 6
- Last Chance U: Laney – Netflix Documentary
July 29
- The Hater – Netflix Film
- Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons – Season 4
July 30
- Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie
- Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy
July 31
- Get Even
- Latte and the Magic Waterstone
- Seriously Single
- The Speed Cubers
- Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet
- The Umbrella Academy – Season 2
- Locked Up
Leaving Netflix, July 2020
July 4
- Blue Valentine
July 5
- The Fosters: Season 1-5
- The Iron Lady
July 8
- Solo: A Star Wars Story
July 9
- 47 Metres Down
July 11
- A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III
- The Adderall Diaries
- Enemy
- Ginger & Rosa
- Locke
- The Spectacular Now
- Under the Skin
July 12
- Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain
July 15
- Forks Over Knives
July 18
- A Most Violent Year
- Laggies
- Life After Beth
- Obvious Chil
- Room
- Tusk
July 21
- Bolt
- Inglourious Basterds
July 25
- Dark Places
- Ex Machina
- Mississippi Grind
July 26
- Country Strong
July 28
- Ant-Man and the Wasp
- Her
Keep up with all the latest in TV coverage and entertainment news here.
READ NEXT: TV Premiere Dates & Schedule for July 2020