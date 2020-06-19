Nick Cordero Holds Wife Amanda’s Hand for the First Time in 79 Days

Nick Cordero, 41, miraculously woke up after being in a medically induced coma for six weeks due to complications from coronavirus, but the Broadway star’s journey back to health continues to be an uphill battle. Despite numerous setbacks, however, his wife, celebrity fitness trainer Amanda Kloots, had a major milestone to celebrate on Friday.

June 18th marked Cordero’s 79th day in the intensive care unit at Cedars Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, California, and it was also marked the first day that Kloots was able to hold her husband’s hand since he fell ill. Because of coronavirus, and Cordero’s extremely weak state, she has not been able to visit with him in person.

Kloots captioned the video with the lyrics from Andy Grammer’s “Don’t Give Up On Me,” which famously plays at the film, Five Feet Apart starring Cole Sprouse and Haley Lu Richardson.

Along with their 1-year-old son Elvis, Kloots FaceTimes Cordero every day while a nurse holds up a phone so he can hear their voices, and every day, Kloots drives by the hospital entrance to say a prayer.

Kloots Said Cordero Has Lost 65 Pounds Since He’s Been In the ICU



During a Q & A session on Instagram Live on Wednesday, Kloots answered numerous questions about Cordero’s health and what lies ahead. She said, “What’s so heartbreaking is that he’s so weak. He’s so weak that he still can’t move and his muscles are definitely atrophying.”

“This is really hard because what Nick has lost is muscle,” Kloots continued. “His muscles are just atrophied. When a fan asked if it was a “priority” for doctors to help Cordero regain the 65 pounds he’d lost while being in the ICU, “You can’t really gain your muscle back until you can move, so they have him on some high protein and high-calorie food, but he’s gotta move,” Kloots answered.

“The next goal is to get Nick’s blood pressure under control,” Kloots said. “That might mean he has an infection, so they’re trying to find this infection. After that, if we can get that blood pressure back, it would be to go on intermittent dialysis. The white blood count is actually in a good range, but the blood pressure is still an issue. He’s getting a transfusion right now. Fingers crossed.”

“When he gets out of the hospital… because he is getting out of this hospital,” Kloots noted, “he would go to a rehab center and probably be at a rehab center for a year before even coming home. They say for every week in the ICU is a month in rehab,” she said. Therefore, even in the best case scenario, Cordero won’t be discharged from the hospital until months from now.

Kloots Said Cordero Missing Elvis’ First Steps was ‘Heartbreaking’



Just after celebrating Elvis’ first birthday, Kloots posted a video with the caption, “We have a WALKER!!!” In the sweet clip, Kloots says, “Ready? One… two… okay, walk to mama!” Elvis then gets up on his own and successfully starts walking with a huge smile on his face.

While this was a joyous occasion for Kloots, it was also bittersweet. While Elvis took his first steps on June 16, his father was spending his 76th consecutive day in the Intensive Care Unit at Cedars Sinai Hospital.

Around 10: p.m. PT on Tuesday night, Kloots said, “Of course, my mind went to Nick missing that moment. And that wasn’t easy. You know, my status right now is that I’m getting emotionless. Don’t get me wrong. I’m not giving up hope or positivity for Nick. Not at all. Not even close. It’s just going on 77 days… and it is a lot.”

“I think about him laying there, and I just am devastated,” Kloots continued. “And I see our boy, just the cutest little thing, growing up and doing all these firsts and Nick missing them and it’s heartbreaking.”

As for Cordero’s current health status, no news was good news. “He’s still fighting,” Kloots said. “He’s awake. He’s not very active. There’s not much going on. But he’s there. His eyes are open and he’s looking up and down and answering questions. He’s there.”

