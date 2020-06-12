Nikki Bella & Future Husband Artem Chigvintsev’s House

Pregnant Total Bellas star Nikki Bella and future husband Artem Chigvintsev live together in Los Angeles. The stars love to show off their home on Instagram. Outlets like Life & Style and Hello! magazine shared pictures of the home, which features a newly renovated kitchen that also doubles as an exercise area for the former Dancing With the Stars pro.

It was Bella’s idea to move in with Chigvintsev. “I was supposed to do a show in New Zealand right when my lease was up. Then I couldn’t do the show but had given up my place, so I was like ‘Hey, can I live with you?’” she told Life & Style in October 2019.

Chigvintsev Loves to Take Pictures and Videos From Their Kitchen

One of the most popular places for the couples to take pictures in is the kitchen, which has grey patterned tiles on the walls, open shelving, light grey cabinets and touches of brass hardware throughout.

“Found this crazy cool company @busterandpunch and I’ve absolutely fallen in love with their products, this beautiful Hooked 6.0 Nude Brass Pendant light for my kitchen, the Brass hardware on my kitchen units is also B&P great quality & such beautiful design from their attention to detail,” Chigvintsev posted in April 2019.

Littered throughout his Instagram page are videos of him cooking and making cocktails. “Here we go a little sneak peek of what’s to come , stay tuned for the full tutorial on my YouTube channel, plus a guest appearance by @thenikkibella who absolutely loves Bloody Mary’s,” he captioned one video where he made a special drink.

Chigvintsev also likes to use the kitchen as a gym, and was ahead of the times, doing at-home workouts before the global coronavirus pandemic shut down gyms. “I’ve been Preparing for the DWTS Tour using this KBox4 from @go_exxentric,” he wrote in December 2018. “Absolutely in love with this machine great leg work out with no weights involved, super easy but crazy effective fly wheel training.”

Their Living Room Has a Beautiful Fixture and White Fur Rug

In a romantic post, Chigvintsev shared a video of him dancing with Bella in their living room. The couple met in 2017–when Bella was still engaged to WWE star John Cena–on Season 25 of Dancing With the Stars. Even though they were sent home early, the couple is still dancing.

“Old Hollywood movies are my favorite for so many reasons, the music, the dancing, the atmosphere. I wish I could relieve the Golden Era together with you my ❤️,” he wrote in September 2019.

Bella shared a picture from the same living room in February. “There’s nothing like that one and only cup of coffee in the morning. Good Morning!” she wrote.

Chigvintsev proposed to Bella at a Parisian castle in November on her birthday, as shown in the most recent episode of Total Bellas. “Artem’s just taught me that love has no rules—it really doesn’t,” Bella said on her podcast about the Russian dancer, as noted by E! Online. “And it’s so beautiful when it’s like that—when you can just love.”

The couple is expecting their first child, a baby girl, in early August. They haven’t yet set a date for their wedding.

