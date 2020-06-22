Olivia Caridi Today: Where Is the Former ‘Bachelor’ Contestant Now?

Ben Higgins’s season of The Bachelor airs tonight as part of ABC’s The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever! One of the most memorable contestants on his season was Olivia Caridi.

Caridi, who was dubbed the season 20 Bachelor villain by the reality show franchise’s fandom, was eliminated by Higgins in week 6. On Instagram, Caridi teased that she will be making an appearance during the Bachelor special to talk to Chris Harrison about her time on the show for the first time since her dramatic season aired.

Since 2016, Caridi has moved on from Higgins and created a happy and successful life for herself. Here’s what Caridi’s up to today:

Caridi Made Her Current Relationship Instagram Official in February

In February, Caridi introduced her new boyfriend to her nearly 200,000 Instagram followers. Her beau, who goes by “Just” on his private Instagram account and is from Amsterdam. With a sweet photo of the couple on vacation, she wrote in a caption, “He’s the reason I’ve been spending a bit of time in Amsterdam, and now we’re living the dream at @tswalu in the Kalahari. What is life.”

With the coronavirus pandemic ongoing, Caridi revealed that she and her boyfriend have had to take their relationship long-distance, unable to travel internationally to see one another. On Instagram, she wrote, “Missin you & feelin grateful for video chat right about now. All of you in long distance relationships, especially during this scary pandemic, my heart is with you. Stay strong!”

Even though she hasn’t been able to be with her boyfriend, it seems like Caridi has been making the most of her time in quarantine. She said that she has been “Spending this time trying to find silver linings.” Continuing on Instagram, she added, “I get to spend time with my family by the pool, I have a shot at meeting my reading goal for the year, I’m making some rad life choices, going pretty dark on social, planning some future travel, and taking time to breathe and reflect.”

Caridi Has a Podcast Called ‘Mouthing Off With Olivia Caridi

Many “Bachelor Nation” alums have gone on to launch

The official description of Caridi’s podcast on Radio.com explains:

“Olivia Caridi, star of season 20 of ‘The Bachelor’ and an avid watcher of all sorts of television, is known for her smart, quick-witted mouth in more ways than one. On her new weekly podcast ‘Mouthing Off with Olivia,’ she’ll interview reality stars, actors and actresses, influencers and YouTube stars to get the latest in entertainment. Expect some major gossip, as Olivia will give each of her guests their own time to ‘Mouth Off’ and deliver rants of epic proportions.”

According to Refinery 29, Caridi opened up on her podcast about the serious toll that her portrayal on The Bachelor took on her mental health. During one episode, she told Amy Kaufman, “It took me so long to get over the whole thing. I was messed up for a long time after that… I was suicidal. I’ve had depression my entire life. When the show was airing, I was getting messages saying I should kill myself, and, you know, you’re not worthy of living.”

