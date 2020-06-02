OutDaughtered Season 7 Premiere Date, Time & Schedule

The seventh season of OutDaughtered premieres Tuesday, June 2 at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on TLC. The parenting series follows married couple Adam and Danielle Busby as they raise their six children, five of whom are quintuplet girls – Ava Lane, Olivia Marie, Hazel Grace, Riley Paige, and Parker Kate. The couple also shares an older daughter, Blayke Louise.

OutDaughtered showcases the happy couple as they navigate life with all six of their children. The show follows their day-to-day lives, giving insight into home life with so many young daughters. The Busby quints were actually the first all-female set of quintuplets born in the entire world since 1969, and the first in the U.S.

We’ve got a rundown of the new season below, including the show’s schedule, details on the first few episodes, and more:

New Episodes Air Tuesday Nights at 9 p.m. ET on TLC

New episodes of OutDaughtered will drop every Tuesday night at 9 p.m. ET and run for approximately one hour in length. It’s unclear at this time how many episodes Season 7 will feature, as each of the previous six seasons all had various episode counts. Check out the descriptions of the first few episodes of Season 7 below, courtesy of TLC:

EPISODE 7.1, MY BUSBY VALENTINE: “As Valentine’s Day approaches, Adam is torn over how to make his little girls feel special during the holiday. Danielle throws the family a surprise they will never forget, and the Busbys learn about fire safety with an unexpected twist.”

EPISODE 7.2, SNOW-CATION: “It’s a trip of firsts for the Quints as the family heads to Wyoming for a ski trip! As the Busbys prepare for Hazel’s eye appointment, they fear the worst. Also, with a global crisis looming, Adam and Danielle wonder what waits for them at home.”

The Series Follows The Busby Family as They Raise Quintuplets

For those who are new to the series, the description of the show reads, “40 bottles a day, 420 diapers a week and feedings every three hours became the new normal for Danielle and Adam Busby when they welcomed home the only all-female set of quintuplets in the country. The family of three became a family of eight overnight, and we follow that incredible journey on OutDaughtered.”

The couple was blessed with their five youngest children after undergoing fertility treatment and intrauterine insemination, which was how they conceived their first daughter. Danielle explained how shocked they were to see four babies on the ultrasound (before they realized they were actually having five).

“The next ultrasound was pure shock!! There were clear as day 3 sacs we could see on the screen at one time and then ONE more kind of off to the side. So now we were looking at FOUR babies. Adam is about to pass out and I am laughing!” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

New episodes of OutDaughtered air Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET on TLC. In the meantime, you can find all the latest in TV coverage and entertainment news here.

