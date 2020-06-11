Pauly D’s House: Where the Jersey Shore Star Calls Home in Las Vegas

Paul DelVecchio, better known as DJ Pauly D from MTV’s Jersey Shore, has been living in Las Vegas for nearly a decade and owns a sprawling mansion a few miles away from the Strip.

Pauly D has returned for a second season of Double Shot at Love alongside Vinny Guadagnino. The show premieres on June 11 at 9 p.m. The dating show welcomes back several of the duo’s exes but this time around, it’s not a competition. Instead, cameras are following the group as the women work alongside Pauly and Vinny, MTV explained.

Pauly and Vinny are also living with the women, but not in Pauly’s massive bachelor pad. The group was put up in a penthouse suite at the Linq Hotel and Casino.

Here’s what you need to know:

Pauly D Bought His Mansion For $1.1 Million & Decked It Out With a Basketball Court, Arcade & Tanning Room

Pauly bought his Las Vegas mansion in 2012 for $1.1 million, according to Clark County property records. He purchased it using a business name: Project Vegas Realty LLC. Records with the Nevada Secretary of State office list Pauly as the “managing member” of the company and that the LLC was incorporated in April 2012. The company has a PO Box in Johnston, Rhode Island, which is Pauly’s hometown.

The property, which was constructed in 2009, is now valued at more than $1.7 million, according to an estimate from Realtor.com. The mansion sits on half an acre of land and has more than 8,400 square-feet of living space. Pauly could easily host all of his Jersey Shore castmates; the house has 7 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms and 3 half bathrooms. Property records show the home also has a pool and spa.

Pauly gave an MTV crew a tour of the mansion in 2018. The bachelor pad is an entertainer’s paradise and is decked out with a basketball court, a gym, a DJ booth and an arcade room filled with retro games from the 1980s. He also has a separate room with tanning beds and oils.

Pauly D’s Garage Is Filled With Luxury Vehicles

Pauly D has an estimated personal fortune of $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He likes to spend his money on luxury vehicles, and he has plenty of space to store them. Clark County property records show Pauly’s garage has 1,355 square-feet.

According to TMZ, Pauly purchased his Lamborghini Aventador Roadster in 2015 for $450,000. The outlet reported that Pauly bought the vehicle from actor Dan Bilzerian and received a $50,000 discount off the original price.

According to HotCars.com, Pauly’s collection included the following vehicles as of 2019:

Rolls Royce Ghost

Mercedes Benz S550

Kawasaki ZX-10R

Lamborghini Gallardo

OCC Chopper

Suzuki GSX-R

Kawasaki ZX-6R

Cadillac Escalade

Cadillac DTS

Pauly is also raising his daughter, Amabella, to appreciate luxury vehicles. He explained to People magazine in 2018, “My daughter is Daddy’s little girl. She gets whatever she wants, but remarkably does not act spoiled! She has a matching toy Lamborghini truck, a Mercedes Benz G63 toy truck and her own turntables.” Pauly shares Amabella with New Jersey native Amanda Markert.

Pauly D Has a Residency at Drai’s Beachclub Las Vegas

Pauly D explained to the Review-Journal in 2015 that he preferred Las Vegas over Los Angeles because of the natural environment and scenery of the desert. “I fell in love with [Las Vegas] once I moved here. I started to see the other things that are around besides the Strip, like Red Rock, and Valley of Fire,” Pauly said. “There’s so many trails. At the right time, it’s beautiful.”

In between filming for Double Shot at Love and Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Pauly is hard at work at his regular job in Las Vegas. In 2019, he signed a contract for a two-year residency at Drai’s Beachclub. His bio on the club’s website notes that Pauly “continues to tour the world DJing while holding down a Vegas residency.”