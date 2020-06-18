Raven-Symone Marries Wife Miranda Maday in Intimate Ceremony

Actress Raven-Symoné announced today that she got married to her girlfriend Miranda Maday. The 34-year-old actress said the ceremony was small and shared photos of the intimate wedding.

Raven shared a photo of her and her wife, who was wearing white, on her Instagram, writing “I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home. I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday! Let’s tear this world a new a**hole!!!”

She also took the time to share a photo of a house where the ceremony may have taken place, writing “Thank you to all those who helped and for those who understand why it was small during this time.”

In the photo, Raven tagged other celebrities including Debbie Allen, hinting at those who were able to attend or possibly at those who helped organize the small ceremony.

Raven and Miranda Maday Shared Photos of Their Wedding Day

On her Instagram story, Maday shared pictures from their wedding, including photos of them kissing in the car and a photo of their wedding attire.

Maday also shared a short gif of the wedding, writing “8PM ~ my wife for life.”

Those in attendance of the ceremony wore masks and posed for photos with the happy couple. Prior to getting married, neither Raven nor Miranda had posted about their relationship, and the wedding was a surprise to fans.

Raven also shared a photo of a fancy drink in a glass, writing “So something happened this week, that has changed my life FOR THE BETTER.” It’s likely she was referring to the wedding in the post.

Miranda Maday Works as a Social Media Manager

Though the couple is extraordinarily private on social media, Miranda’s LinkedIn Profile says that she is a social media manager for a publication in Los Angeles. She graduated from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) in 2013 and worked as a personal assistant for some time after graduating.

For a social media professional, Miranda is surprisingly inactive on social media. There are fewer than a dozen posts present on her Instagram page including the post from the wedding, and she doesn’t share much about her personal life on the page.

Fans and celebrities commented on the posts about the wedding to congratulate the couple, and Symone began trending on Twitter shortly after posting the photos of the wedding.

Raven came out in 2013 after the legalization of gay marriage in the United States. “I can finally get married! Yay government! So proud of you,” she tweeted at the time.

She also talked to Oprah Winfrey about her sexuality in 2014, saying “In that topic of dating and in love, I knew when I was like, 12. I was looking at everything. I don’t want to be labeled gay. I want to be labeled a human who loves humans.”

