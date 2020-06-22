These ‘Real Housewives’ Kids Are Taking Over TikTok

Watch out world, it looks like there’s a new generation of Real Housewives coming through. Though their parents may be the stars of Bravo’s The Real Housewives franchises, some of their offspring are rising to fame through the popular social media app, TikTok.

TikTok is a video-sharing app that allows users to post 15-second video clips to the platform. It is responsible for many viral dance trends, like “Flip the Switch”, and has introduced a new generation of Gen-Z influencers, such as Charli D’Amelio, who rose to stardom on the app in the past year. In April 2020, The Verge reported that TikTok reached 2 billion downloads, making it a sweeping sensation throughout the world.

And it looks like these kids of The Real Housewives are following in the footsteps of their parents, taking full advantage of the platform. If you’re a Housewives superfan, here are the accounts that you don’t want to miss:

Avery Singer is the daughter of Real Housewives of New York star Ramona Singer. She is 25 years old, and works in finance, according to her LinkedIn page. Avery has appeared on the show since she was little but is now making her appearance on TikTok. Even though she only started using the app in April 2020, Avery has already racked up over 5,436 followers and is verified with a blue checkmark. However, Avery is never alone in her videos–all her posts involve her mom, Ramona. Watch the two of them dance to the song, “Handshakes in the Hamptons” by Social House, which is quite fitting since Ramona loves her house in Southampton, New York. (Though, her castmate Luann de Lesseps might not, after having to stay in the so-called “lower level!”)

Even though her mother Kandi Burruss may be the face of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, her daughter, Riley Burruss, is making a splash on TikTok. Riley is Kandi’s oldest daughter, and will be attending New York University in the fall. Her account is verified and has over 67.5k followers. Her videos include her dancing along to popular songs like “TOES” by DaBaby, and “All I Want for Christmas Is You” by Mariah Carey. Aside from dancing, Burruss is not afraid to poke fun at herself and her mother–one of her most recent posts is a clip of her and Kandi using a sound from fellow RHOA member Nene Leakes.

As The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Teresa Giudice’s middle daughter, Milania Giudice has always made a name for herself on the series. From calling her father, Joe Giudice, an “old troll” to complaining about her nose hair at age seven, she has always left her mark on the show–and now she’s doing the same on TikTok. With over 45.9k followers, most of her videos show her dancing and having fun with her friends, including cousin Antonia Gorga, whose mom, Melissa Gorga, stars alongside Teresa on RHONJ.

Alexia Umansky is the daughter of longtime The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member, Kyle Richards. Alexia is 23 years old, and is one of Richards’ four children. She graduated from Emerson College in 2018, and now works for her father, Mauricio Umansky, at their luxury brokerage firm, The Agency. It’s only natural that Alexia’s TikTok is a family affair–with over 2,692 followers, much of her content features her sisters or even her dogs. All of her sisters and mom Kyle make an appearance on her most recent post, where they dance to Beyonce’s “Check on It.”

Ariana Biermann’s mother is former Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member, Kim Zolciak-Biermann. The 18-year-old is one of the stars on her mother’s spinoff show, Don’t Be Tardy, and is somewhat of a social media influencer, sponsored on her Instagram page by companies such as FabFitFun and Teami Blends. With over 127.2k followers on her TikTok page, Ariana mostly posts videos of her performing the viral dances that go along to popular TikTok music, such as “Lottery” by K CAMP. However, if you’re looking for Kim or sister Brielle Biermann to make an appearance, you’re out of luck, because Ariana’s account is all about her!

Even though her mother, Siggy Flicker, is no longer on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, daughter Sophia Flicker is carrying on the family’s fame on TikTok. While most of 18-year-old Sophia’s videos are of her dancing with her friends, there are plenty of times where Siggy makes an appearance, including a hilarious video of Sophia pranking her mother.

