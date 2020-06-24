Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Hiatus: Is a New Episode on Tonight?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills aired an explosive episode on June 3, 2020, but unfortunately, viewers won’t be able to see another new episode of Season 10 until July 8, 2020. The show is currently on a month-long hiatus because of complications with filming due to the Coronavirus Pandemic. RHOBH fans will just have to wait a few more weeks to find out about the aftermath of Denise Richards storming out of Kyle Richards’ barbecue.

Here is everything we know about the hiatus and what’s to come when the next new episode airs:

The Confessionals Were a Key Factor In Filming Delays

In a June 16, 2020 episode of SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show, Denise Richards revealed, “I think that we’re on hiatus because we got so far behind with the confessionals with the COVID.” She continued, “We just recently started doing them where we’re filming ourselves basically. We have someone come in and set everything up with a mask … so we got behind for that. So I think that’s part of the reason why we have to go on hiatus. We gotta catch up with the episodes.”

Kyle Richards also weighed in on a June 15, 2020 Instagram post, replying to a fan who asked why there wasn’t a new episode this week. Richards responded, “@caitlin_santos I think catching up with editing. Covid set backs?”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBcVASAnvIh/

The Alleged Affair Between Brandi Glanville and Denise Richards Will Be Addressed

In the below super teaser shared by Bravo, it looks like fans will get their questions answered about the alleged affair between Denise Richards and former RHOBH cast member Brandi Glanville. In the teaser, Glanville is heard saying, “Denise and Aaron have this whole open thing … I f–ked her, woke up the next morning, and she said, ‘Aaron can never know this, he’ll kill me.’”

In response, Richards is seen crying, saying, “That’s not true.” Dorit Kemsley backs Richards up, saying, “I believe Denise.”

The drama is sure to ensue, as the teaser includes Richards asking Bravo not to air “this” — what we can only assume are the details of the alleged affair. Richards says, “Bravo has a choice. If they ever want me to be on the show, they need to cut that.”

Still to Come on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 | Bravo

The Housewives Go to Italy

Also to come in the second half of the season is the Housewives’ trip to Rome, Italy. In the superteaser, the women are seen arriving in Rome, with snippets showing them shopping, sightseeing, eating, and drinking together. In one scene they are also seen trying on bejeweled crowns in a store. On the trip, Garcelle Beauvais toasts, “We are dropping everything negative!” and the other wives cheer in agreement.

In a recent Instagram post, Lisa Rinna posted a group photo of the cast in Rome, with the caption, “I MISS THIS!!!!!!!! Rome. Coming soon.” Hopefully, that means the rest of their trip went well …

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will return on Bravo on July 8, 2020 at 9 pm E.T.

