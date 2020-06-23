REVOLT TV Tells Eminem ‘F–K YOU’ After He Disses Them on Leaked Track

It looks like rapper Eminem isn’t a fan of REVOLT TV, the television network backed by hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs. In a leaked version of a track titled “Bang” by rapper Conway that features Em, the Detroit native threw a few jabs at the channel.

On his verse he raps, “Yeah, shout to Puffy Combs, but f–k REVOLT/“Y’all are like a f–ked up remote/Now I get it why our button’s broke/’Cause you pressing the heat but do nothing though, especially when it comes to punch this throne/Wasted tissue, tell this journalist stick to the stuff he know, like always running, from Migos.” The latter part of the diss refers to rapper-turned-podcaster and REVOLT TV host Joe Budden.

REVOLT TV took to Instagram to respond to Em’s scathing bars in their latest post with a picture that simply reads “F–K YOU TOO EMINEM.”

Budden hasn’t responded yet.

It seems like Eminem’s beef with the REVOLT stems from his bad blood with Joe Budden. The “Lose Yourself” rapper and Budden were once on good terms but their relationship has gone sour. Budden was once apart of the hip-hop group Slaughterhouse, whom were signed to Em’s label Shady Records. After their last album, House Rules, was released in 2014, Budden became more of a hip-hop commentator and became well-known for his unfiltered views on the culture that he shared on his The Joe Budden Podcast. As he became of music’s eloquent voices, he was booked as a media personality on REVOLT TV and facilitated conversations on shows like State of the Culture and Complex’s Everyday Struggle. When he gave his opinion on Eminem’s 2017 track “Walk on Water,” he didn’t hold back just because they have history. He made it clear that he was “disappointed” by the song and it didn’t go unnoticed. The 8 Mile star replied on his remix to “Chloraseptic” featuring 2Chainz and Phresher. He rapped: “Not as raw as I was, ‘Walk on Water’ sucks / B–ch, suck my d–k! / Y’all saw the tracklist and had a fit ‘fore you heard it / So you formed your verdict / While you sat with your arms crossed / Did your little reaction videos and talked over songs.”

Budden later said on his podcast that he thought the lyrics weren’t about him but the internet begged to differ.

Budden then slammed his track “Untouchable” by saying “it’s trash” and “one of the worst songs” he’s ever heard and then went on to critique the tracklist for his 2017 album Revival saying that it looked “disingenuous.”

“The tracklist without the benefit of the doubt appears to be utter garbage,” he said on Everyday Struggle.

Eminem Called Budden A Traitor On “Lock It Up”

Budden continued to give poor reviews of his music, so Eminem released the “Lock It Up” track and fired back at Budden once again.

“Tryna save at Kroger/So why would I give a fuck about backstabbin’ Trader Joe for,” he rapped referring to Budden as a traitor.

The “Pump It Up” rapper addressed being called a traitor on his podcast.

“You’re telling me Joe is a traitor?,” he said. “The same way I feel like [Eminem] should stop dissing Lord Jamar, he should stop dissing me. Hey, whatever we had—that exchange when you did all the [multi-day interview segments with Sway Calloway], and whenever I said whatever I said on the pod’, it’s a moment in time. We had our exchange. It’s over.”

