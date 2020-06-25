Real Housewives of New York Schedule: Is a New Episode on Tonight?

Real Housewives of New York fans will have to wait just one more week until a new episode airs. The show is currently on a midseason hiatus, which means that the next episode of Season 12 will not return to the air until next Thursday, July 2. So, if you’re wondering what time the show is on tonight, it’s on at the same time but it is a repeat episode. Unfortunately, fans still have another week if they want to watch the rest of the season play out.

Here is everything we know about what’s to come when the next episode airs:

The Housewives Will be Joined by a Special Guest in the Berkshires

In a recent interview with Heavy, Real Housewives of New York friend Elyse Slaine shared that the women will be joined by a “surprise guest” during their annual trip to Dorinda Medley’s house in the Berkshires.

Although it is unclear who the guest will be, many of the Housewives shared photos in November 2019 of the “Bezerkshires” weekend. Ramona Singer posted a photo alongside Dorinda Medley and Luann de Lesseps on November 7, 2019, with the caption, “Dinner party with the girls!” Lesseps posted a similar photo on the same night with the caption, “Blurry pics= a fun night! @ramonasinger @dorindamedley Guess where we are.”

Oh, and if you’re wondering who got put in the infamous fish room this time…you’ll just have to wait and see.

Tinsley Mortimer Will Not Appear on the Remainder of the Season

On the most recent episode of Real Housewives of New York Season 12, viewers saw Tinsley Mortimer move to Chicago to be with fiancé, Scott Kluth. The two met on the show during Season 9, when they were introduced by mutual friend and former RHONY castmember, Carole Radziwill. According to a June 11, 2020 post on her Instagram, Mortimer is no longer a Real Housewife and will not appear in the second half of the season. In the Instagram post, Mortimer wrote: “Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all my fans and friends who supported me and are happy for my fairy tale ending. Without #RHONY, I would never have met my prince charming, Scott. Being a Housewife was such a fun experience, and I thank @bravoandy and all the wonderful people at Shed Media and @bravotv. Swipe for a trip down memory lane. I love you all so much!!! #chicago #couponking #couponcabin #fairytale #legend #happyending.”

The Housewives Go to Mexico

According to Us Weekly, the RHONY cast took a trip to Mexico in December 2019. In a recent super teaser released by Bravo, the Housewives are shown riding camels, ziplining, and drinking in a tropical location.

In December 2019, many of the Housewives posted photos on Instagram of them vacationing in Mexico. On December 5, 2019, Sonja Morgan posted a photo of her alongside Ramona Singer. The women are both seen wearing beach coverups made by Morgan’s clothing line, Sonja by Sonja Morgan, which viewers have learned more about during this season.

The Real Housewives of New York will return to Bravo on Thursday, July 2 at 9 pm E.T.

READ NEXT: Jim Edmonds Says Being Married to Meghan King-Edmonds was “Abusive”