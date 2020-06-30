Rob Reiner, Carl Reiner’s Son: 5 Fast Facts You Need To Know

Rob Reiner is the son of legendary comedian and actor Carl Reiner, who died at 98 on Tuesday, and a legend in acting and filmmaking in his own right.

The younger Reiner is an Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award-winner, who directed some of the most iconic American films of all time in the romantic comedy, drama and horror genres.

Here’s what you need to know about Rob Reiner, Carl Reiner’s son:

1. Rob Reiner’s Breakout Role As an Actor Was in the Groundbreaking Sitcom All In The Family

Reiner won two Emmy Awards for his work on All In The Family, the Number 1 television series in the country between 1971 and 1976, according to TV.com.

He played Michael Stivic, the son of Carroll O’Connor’s iconic, “lovable bigot” patriarch Archie Bunker. Reiner’s Stivic would often clash with the older, Queens, New York, man with outdated attitudes and prejudices by wearing his liberal sensibilities and anti-Vietnam sentiments on his sleeve.

Bunker game Stivic the nickname “Meathead,” and the name stuck with Reiner throughout his career — even when he received his Hollywood star in 1999, right next to his father’s. According to the Associated Press, during the ceremony, members of the audience yelled, “We love you, Meathead.”

Reiner said, “I get Meathead every time. `Meathead wins Nobel Prize,′ that’s what they will say,″ according to AP.

2. In 1984, He Directed the Beloved Cult-Comedy This Is Spinal Tap, Which Still Has a Devoted Following

Reiner’s first feature film is also one of his most beloved, and consistently ranked as one of the best comedies of all time. This Is Spinal Tap was an early example of the mockumentary format, chronicling a fictional metal band.

The film didn’t make a huge splash when first released, although influential critic Roger Ebert immediately deemed it one of the funniest movies of all time in his review. It also coined the still-popular catchphrase “up to 11” in an often quoted scene.

2. In the Late 1980s and 90s, He Had Some of His Greatest Mainstream Hollywood Successes, With When Harry Met Sally, A Few Good Men, The Princess Bride & Misery

Reiner worked in many genres during the late 1980s and through the 1990s, with the iconic romantic comedy When Harry Met Sally in 1989, with its unforgettable “I’ll have what she’s having scene.” The film is still ranked as one of the best — if not the best — romantic comedies of all time, and was nominated for an Oscar.

The Princess Bride, from 1987, is still a classic in both the fantasy and comedy genres, and Reiner would be nominated for Best Picture for the 1992 drama A Few Good Men, which also featured one of Jack Nicholson‘s most iconic roles. He also dipped into the horror genre in 1990, with the Stephen King adaptation Misery.

4. Reiner Was Married to Equally Legendary Director & Comedian Penny Marshall From 1971 to 1981; She Died in 2018

In 1971, Reiner married Penny Marshall after meeting her in a repertory group, Soaphub reported. Reiner was working on All in the Family at the time. The couple also horsed the third-ever episode of Saturday Night Live together, according to IMDB. They divorced in 1981, but remained close, Soaphub reported.

I loved Penny. I grew up with her. She was born with a great gift. She was born with a funnybone and the instinct of how to use it. I was very lucky to have lived with her and her funnybone. I will miss her. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) December 18, 2018

When Marshall died of diabetes in 2018, Reiner mourned her, saying she was born with a “great gift,” “a funnybone and the instinct of how to use it.”

5. On Monday, Reiner Mourned His Dad, Calling Him His ‘Guiding Light’

Reiner took to Twitter Monday morning to pass along a brief message of mourning for his dad

“Last night my dad passed away,” he wrote. “As I write this my heart is hurting. He was my guiding light.”

Last night my dad passed away. As I write this my heart is hurting. He was my guiding light. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) June 30, 2020

Tens of thousands, including celebrities and journalists, chimed in to express their condolences, noting the elder Reiner’s inestimable impact on film, comedy and American life. Filmmaker Chip Franklin asked Twitter to come together and get Carl Reiner’s account to 1 million followers by the end of the day.

Let’s show Mr. Reiner’s family how beloved this man is. His @carlreiner account only has 369.4k followers now. Let’s get him to 1 million before the end of the day. All you have to do to be part of this #TwitterTribute is follow @carlreiner & retweet this.#ripCarlReiner pic.twitter.com/uDhdH7lJvn — Chip Franklin (@chipfranklin) June 30, 2020

