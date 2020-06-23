Are Robby Hayes & Girlfriend Juliette Porter Still Together?

On tonight’s episode of MTV’s Siesta Key, Juliette Porter’s ex Robby Hayes comes back and tries to reconnect with her. The couple dated for some time last year, but they have since announced their split.

Last summer, E! News reported that Robby and Juliette had called it quits, with a source at the time citing long distance.

“Geographically, the relationship didn’t make sense,” the source told E! News. “They decided to split because it just wasn’t fun anymore.”

The romance between Robby and Juliette really heated up last year during the season of Siesta Key, and fans may be looking forward to seeing the couple reconnect.

Juliette and Robby Are No Longer Together

At the end of June 2019, Juliette and Robby split. While they did not confirm their breakup publicly at the time, Hayes shared a cryptic message about love on his Instagram stories in July 2019.

“You want to come into my life, the door is open,” the quote read. “You want to leave my life, the door is open. Just one request – don’t stand at my door, you’re blocking traffic.”

The couple first announced their relationship publicly in May 2019 when Juliette shared a photo of them kissing on her Instagram. Later, Robby shared a photo of them lounging together on a boat.

Then, the two traveled to Greece and posted about their journey on their respective Instagram pages.

Prior to dating Robby, Juliette was in a long-term relationship with ex-boyfriend Alex Kompos. Kompos has since been fired from Siesta Key for allegedly making racist comments.

“We’ve been on and off for a long time. … We went back and forth a lot; I broke up with him in October for about a month; it was a toxic relationship,” Juliette told Us Weekly in January of her relationship with Kompos. “We tried again until about a month ago. After that, I was like, ‘We just have to rip the band-aid off.’”

Robby had previously dated Bachelor in Paradise costar Amanda Stanton, but they separated in September 2017. He also dated Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay.

Juliette Is Dating Someone New

Juliette has been seeing someone new and sharing photos of her with her beau on Instagram.

The man in question is University of Central Florida graduate Sam Logan, according to E! News. The two seemingly traveled to the Magic Kingdom in February. Sam shared a photo of them kissing on February 11, writing “Once upon a time…”

Last week, on June 14, 2020, Sam shared a video of him and Juliette lounging in Miami with the caption “Miami w bae.” Juliette commented on the post multiple times, writing “#lovewins” and “I LOVE SAM!!!”

Siesta Key co-star Chloe commented on the photo, writing “I LOVE YOU TWO! SO PROUD OF YOU BOTH!”

In April, Juliette shared another photo of the couple at Disney World, writing “I can’t wait to go on adventures with you again.”

