Robert & Anny Baby Update on 90 Day Fiancé

Anny and Robert, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, announced on Instagram in early April that they’re expecting their first child together. Anny posted a photo of her pregnant belly and a picture of the ultrasound on April 9.

“I feel so happy and fortunate to share the arrival of my baby – ‘my gift from God,’” Anny captioned the photo. “The baby has not been born yet, and it’s the most beautiful feeling that I have ever felt. It fills me with joy to know that I’ll have someone to fight for and give the best of myself to. I wait for him or her with lots of emotion.”

The couple revealed in early May that they were expecting a baby girl; this will be Robert’s sixth child and Anny’s first. Keep reading for details on the couple’s pregnancy so far:

Anny & Robert Are Having a Baby Girl, Who Anny Calls Her ‘Princess’

Anny revealed on May 7 that she and Robert were expecting a baby girl, who she calls her “princess.” She posted a few pictures from her gender reveal after she, Robert and Bryson opened up a box filled with pink balloons.

“I’m so happy to know that I’ll be having a princess!” she captioned the photo above. “Knowing how it feels to be a mother is such a beautiful sentiment. I’m so full of love for my baby. You haven’t been born yet and I think of you every second, I love you.”

Robert has also been posting photos of his glowing pregnant wife on Instagram, including a few with Bryson who the couple says is very excited to be a big brother.

“My beautiful wife my baby boy I love this photo peace and blessings to baby,” Robert captioned the adorable picture of Anny and Bryson above.

Their Gender Reveal Will be Featured on 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined

Anny is ecstatic to be a mother and has been posting dozens of beautiful maternity photos for her fans on Instagram. One of her most recent photos, which can be viewed above, features the reality star holding up a pair of pink booties on her bare belly to celebrate Mother’s Day.

“Happy Mother’s Day all,” she wrote. “U queen, my 1 celebrating I want a lot 70%.” She also added the hashtags #pregnant #happymothersday #myprinces and #90dayfiance.

Anny and Robert currently star on TLC’s limited miniseries 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined and the newest season of What Now?, where the reality stars have been documenting their lives in quarantine during Anny’s pregnancy. The June 1 episode of Self-Quarantined will feature Anny and Robert’s gender reveal party so fans will get a chance to experience their joy as they find out that they’re having a girl.

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined air Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here. In the meantime, you check out all the latest in TV coverage and entertainment news here.

