10-Year-Old Singer Roberta Battaglia Wins ‘AGT’ Golden Buzzer

During America’s Got Talent‘s second night of auditions for season 15 on June 2, 10-year-old singer Roberta Battaglia‘s performance earned her the episode’s golden buzzer.

After performing “Shallow” by Lady Gaga and receiving high praise from the judges, Sofia Vergara decided to press the golden buzzer for Battaglia, sending her straight to the live shows.

Here’s what you need to know about Roberta Battaglia:

Sofia Vergara Teased Her Golden Buzzer Pick in an Interview Ahead of Season 15

Based on an interview new judge Sofia Vergara gave ahead of the season 15 premiere of America’s Got Talent, it’s no surprise that Battaglia was her very first golden buzzer pick. She told TV Insider, “I love when I get surprised. Like [if it’s] a little girl and then suddenly her voice [sounds] like a woman, and you close your eyes and you can’t realize it’s this tiny 10-year-old. Or when somebody looks very serious, and then suddenly he’s a really good comedian. I’m learning, but I am enjoying the surprises. One thing I didn’t realize is that I don’t love the sound of the ukulele.”

Battaglia Takes After Her Father, Who Is Also a Singer

One of the sweetest moments of Battaglia’s audition and golden buzzer win was when she called her dad over Facetime to let him know the good news.

A City Life feature on Battaglia and her father Alessandro reveals that he is a well-known musician in Vaughan, and that both her grandfather and great-grandfather are music teachers in Italy. Roberta told the publication that she started singing with her dad when she was 2 and a half years old, adding, “It’s because of him that I’m where I am and doing what I do.”

Before ‘AGT,’ a Video of Battaglia Singing ‘Shallow’ Went Viral

The America’s Got Talent stage was not the first time Battaglia sang “Shallow” for a major audience. In 2019, she sang the song on the Canadian morning show Breakfast Television.

A video of her performance was shared on YouTube and currently has over 600,000 views. Battaglia’s YouTube channel has 2,200 subscribers.

America’s Got Talent season 15 episodes air on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.

