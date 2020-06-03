Tonight on America’s Got Talent, 10-year-old singer Roberta Battaglia earned the Golden Buzzer from the newest judge Sofia Vergara.

Battaglia is from Canada, and she has a voice that seems to be well beyond her years. She auditioned in front of a live audience as well as judges Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel.

The young singer is fluent in both English and Italian, and she grew up in a musical family. Her father Alessandro is also a talented singer, and he inspired his daughter to begin singing starting from a young age.

Her mom accompanied her to the audition and said she was possibly more nervous than her daughter was.

She Sang “Shallow” For Her ‘AGT’ Audition

VideoVideo related to watch: roberta battaglia ‘agt’ golden buzzer performance (video) 2020-06-02T21:30:59-04:00

“I may only be 10 years old, but I have big dreams,” Battaglia said before starting her song. She adored Sofia straight from the start, saying that she loved her on Modern Family.

She sang “Shallow” by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper for her audition, saying that if she won the show she’d give her dog a girlfriend.

The young singer was extremely nervous for the performance, and host Terry Crews even brought her some water before she began singing. When she did start, though, she immediately shocked the judges and crowd with her huge, mature-sounding voice.

Simon told Sofia to “just shut your eyes for a moment and listen to her” while watching the performance, and the cameras cut to Roberta’s mother to show that she was crying, and Roberta cried when she realized she was receiving a standing ovation from everyone in attendance, and she seemed even happier when Simon gave her a thumbs up.

“I mean it’s amazing, it’s amazing what you just did!” Heidi told her.

“Your talent is unbelievable, your age is unbelievable, this moment is unbelievable,” Howie told her. Simon told her that it couldn’t have been her singing that song jokingly.

“You are so likable, so humble… you must have great friends,” Simon said, and Roberta told him that she does sometimes get bullied. The judge told her that she could win them over by being happy and successful.

The Singer Has Over 2,000 Subscribers on YouTube

VideoVideo related to watch: roberta battaglia ‘agt’ golden buzzer performance (video) 2020-06-02T21:30:59-04:00

Her performance on America’s Got Talent wasn’t Roberta’s first performance in public, and she has also posted plenty of videos online for people to enjoy. She even had a viral video last year.

The singer’s videos on YouTube include a cover of “What About Us” from Pink, “Always Remember Us This Way,” “At Last” and “Shallow” by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.

The video of her singing “Shallow” went viral after Battaglia appeared on the Canadian morning show Breakfast Television. The hosts on the show were blown away by her huge voice and talent, and commenters on the video suggested she audition for AGT.

With the Golden Buzzer, she’ll advance directly into the final rounds of the competition rather than having to compete to get to the semi-finals.

The Golden Buzzer on the premiere episode of America’s Got Talent went to the Voices of Our City Choir. The buzzer was hit by none other than host Terry Crews, who likes to give out his Golden Buzzer to choirs.

America’s Got Talent airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7 central on NBC, followed by new episodes of World of Dance.

READ NEXT: ‘AGT’ Singer Thomas Day Breaks Hearts Across America