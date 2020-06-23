Ron Jeremy Charged With the Sexual Assault of 4 Women

Ron Jeremy, an adult film actor and director, has been charged with the sexual assault of four women by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office, according to a news release.

According to the news release, Jeremy is being charged with, “three counts each of forcible rape and forcible penetration by a foreign object and one count each of forcible oral copulation and sexual battery”

Jeremy, nicknamed “the hedgehog,” has been described as a “porn icon,” starring in more than 2500 productions for more than 40 years, the Toronto Sun reported.

Variety magazine reported that he has been charged in relation to three incidents, where he was accused of sexually assaulting three women in 2017 and 2019; according to the news release from the DA’s office, he was accused to assaulting a 33-year-old woman and a 46-year-old woman on two different incidents and he is also accused of forcibly raping a 30-year-old woman in July 2019. All incidents took place at the same West Hollywood bar.

He is also being accused of raping a 25-year-old woman at a home in 2014, the news release states. The 67-year-old, whose legal name is Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, will be due in court for his arraignment Tuesday.

The victims are not named, other than as Jane Does, Variety reported.

According to a news release from the DA’s office, Deputy District Attorney Paul Thompson — who also prosecuted the Harvey Weinstein case — will prosecute the case. The release also stated that prosecutors are recommending the judge set bail at $6.6 million.

If convicted, Jeremy could receive a sentence of 90 years.

Jeremy Was the Subject of Sexual Assault Probes in May

Different news agencies had been reporting that Jeremy was the subject of a sexual assault probe in May, as Los Angeles District Attorney Greg Risling told the Daily Beast. At the time, Jeremy’s representative, Dante Rusciolelli, had told the New York Post, “We haven’t heard anything so we don’t know anything about it.”

Adult actress Janice Griffith accused Jeremy of groping people regularly at events in a tweet, where she mocked Jeremy’s plea to save a tree in his front yard by asking, “did Ron tweet this in between bouts of sexually harassing people? he’s banned from almost all adult industry events for groping people without consent.”

She also accused Jeremy of groping her according to an article in The Daily Beast: “Ron Jeremy groped me when I was a teenager. I did not give consent, he did not look sober, he didn’t care when I pulled his hand out of my crotch.”

Jeremy has also been accused of sexual assault by adult film actresses Ginger Banks, Danica Dane, Jay Taylor and Jennifer Steele, according to the Toronto Sun.

Jeremy Has Been Sued for Sexual Assault

22-year-old model Kristin Brodie has filed a lawsuit against porn star Ron Jeremy, claiming he assaulted her four times at a sex shop event in 2017. Details: https://t.co/eMRt1Rk8GU pic.twitter.com/YVgMfcDZqn — Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) June 28, 2018

In 2017, at the height of the #MeToo movement, the Daily Beast published an article describing several accusations against Jeremy. One of them belonged to 22-year-old Kristin Brodie, who told the Daily Beast that after winning a modeling competition, she had won a position representing a Seattle radio station as one of its 2017 KISW Rock Girls. At a picture signing, she said Jeremy groped her:

Our Rock Girl uniforms are just torn up T-shirts. There’s not a lot of coverage so you can see the top part of your chest. There’s no need to move the collar but that’s what he did to all three of us. He pulled our shirts open and reached inside our bras, all the way to the bottom and squeezed hard almost pulling [our breasts] out of our bra, and for me it felt like he was squeezing an udder or appraising something. It was very unpleasant. I was nervous… but I was a Rock Girl and knew I was being watched, so with that knowledge, I tried to look unbothered and unfazed even though I was not.

Brodie said that he went further than that when she returned to where he was for a Snapchat selfie, using his mouth and hands to touch her in a way that she described as putting her in obvious distress to those around her:

I was just trying to open my Snapchat and immediately his hand was on my bum. I was frazzled all over again and realized my mistake in going back to this person. I felt like my skin dropped two or three degrees, and then he moved his hand forward and started tapping and rubbing on the outside part of my shorts and underwear, pushing up through the cloth. I finished taking the picture and my hands were shaking. Then he asked if he could show me something. He turned me around and started sucking on the back of my neck while still groping me and tapping his fingers and trying to push them through the cloth. At this point, I start looking around for anyone to do something because it’s pretty clear on my face that I’m in distress. I was looking for anybody that could register on their face what I was feeling, and all I was met with were faces looking on like a car accident was happening, and there wasn’t going to be any help. His bodyguard started making a couple of moves towards me—he could tell I was distressed—and then Ron Jeremy says, ‘I’ll back off in a sec, I’ll back off in a sec,’ and his bodyguard made no more moves towards us. And I realized nothing would be done until he was done doing what he wanted.

According to the U.S. Sun, Jeremy’s lawyer, Stuart Goldfarb, “denied that he touched Brodie’s genitals and suggested that his appearances often include consensual touching.”

Brodie sued Jeremy for sexual assault and battery after the Tacoma City Attorney’s Office did not file charges, according to the Toronto Sun.

The U.S. Sun reported that, in a 2018 statement, Jeremy said, “All serious allegations have been investigated by police and dismissed by judges … If you were going to be around Ron Jeremy, wouldn’t you assume that I’d be a little bit touchy-feely?”

