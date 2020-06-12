‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ Season 5 Spoilers

Oops, they did it again. Season 5 of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars ended last week by sending home one of the queen’s early. Drag Race is known for its twists, and Season 5 of All Stars isn’t any different.

This time around, the week’s winner has to lip-sync for the top spot against a mysterious “secret assassin” from a past season, as noted by Radio Times. If the winner of the week wins, then she is allowed to eliminate the someone in the bottom two–just like the regular rules. The twist comes into play if the “secret assassin” wins. The other queens are allowed to vote off whoever they want in an anonymous elimination.

So Who Went Home on Week 1 of All Stars Season 5?

After her not-so-impressive impersonations, it was world-renowned Britney Spears impersonator Derrick Barry who was sent packing. Barry is best known for doing Spears, and doing it well, but the judges asked to see a different side of her. During an interview with the Houston Chronicle, Barry said she thought her impersonations were on point.

“People can call me delusional all they want, but I thought for sure I was gonna be in the top for the impressions, only because it was such a risk. If I come out and sing or dance, that’s what people already know me to do,” she said.

Impersonations are one of her favorite things about drag. “I have so much more planned with the impressions that I did on the show. But I realized there that no matter what I looked like, the girls were still gonna tell me I looked like Britney, and they were the ones ultimately that were the deciding factor,” Barry told the Houston Chronicle.

Berry was bitter about going home early, saying it wasn’t her time, but she was shocked to see India Ferrah as part of Season 5–and she was not shy about how she felt about Ferrah.

“I just never thought that the show would work with her again,” Barry told the Houston Chronicle. “That’s me being honest. Over the years, there are girls that have had opinions that are very different from opinions that I would express publicly. I just don’t think that people like that should be rewarded.”

What Is Barry Doing Now?

The Britney Spears impersonator is continuing this show, and this time with RuPaul’s Drag Race Live in Las Vegas. Barry took to Instagram to share their happy news after she was cut from Season 5.

“The Las Vegas Strip reopened & I want to send love to my #DragRaceVegas cast,” she wrote. “I’m so grateful that All Stars 5 led me to #DragRaceLive. Looking forward to the day that our curtain raises @FlamingoVegas & we’re allowed to entertain thousands of fans a week again.”

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Barry talked about how people can use the isolation during the global coronavirus pandemic to work on their craft. “We don’t go to college and major in drag,” she said.

Anyone right now can be creating their drag career, and they can come out of quarantine as the most famous drag pop star, because it’s that easy to create your own persona. We have to rely on ourselves. We’re self-taught, and we learn from each other…. Nobody taught us how to do anything in school when it comes to drag and branding yourself.

To find out who goes home next, don’t miss Season 5 of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars when it airs Friday at 8 p.m. ET on VH1.

READ NEXT: How to Watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 5 Online