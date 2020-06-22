Russell Wilson’s Late Dad Harrison Wilson Gets Touching Tribute

Father’s Day is a bittersweet day for Russell Wilson as his dad Harrison Wilson died on June 9, 2010 after a long bout with diabetes. As the ESPYs host and with his second child on the way, Wilson has a lot to be thankful for, and the quarterback took to Instagram to pay tribute to his late father.

“There are no words that can describe how I feel about you. The only wish I have is to see you again. Love you Dad. #HappyFathersDay ❤️🖤❤️,” Wilson posted along with a photo of them together.

Wilson also received a big surprise as Ciara gifted her husband with a painting of his father in his football uniform. Wilson called it the “dopest painting ever.”

“Father like Son! Thanks Baby @Ciara for the dopest painting ever! San Diego #Chargers #HappyFathersDay 🧑🏼‍🎨: @tracy_boyd_art,” Wilson noted on Instagram.

Here is a look at the beautiful painting.

Wilson’s Father, Harrison Wilson, Died in 2010 After Battling Diabetes

Harrison Wilson had a long battle with diabetes that contributed to a loss of vision and the amputation of one of his legs, per the New York Post. Despite the tragedy, Wilson points to the blessing of his dad living three years longer than he was initially expected to after he went into a coma. Wilson wrote about his father’s near-death experience in an article for The Players’ Tribune.

“One of the most amazing things I’ve ever seen in my life happened when my father was really sick,” Wilson detailed. “He had suffered a stroke, and he had been in a coma for three weeks. His situation kept deteriorating, to the point where the doctors told our family that he only had 12 to 18 hours left to live. …He woke up out of the coma right then and there. It was incredible. He was only supposed to be with us for another 12 hours, but he kept on fighting for another three years before he passed away.”

Wilson’s father passed away one day after he was selected in the MLB draft. The Seahawks quarterback believed his dad “knew that things were going in the right direction” for his career.

“He couldn’t speak, but I believe he could hear me,’’ Wilson said, per New York Post. “I left the room [and] my mom and I were talking out in the hallway for about an hour. I went back into the room and the EKG was moving perfectly fine and I said, ‘Dad I’m here,’ and about three seconds later, the line went flat. I think that he just knew that things were going in the right direction.’’

Wilson Gifted His Mom With a House on Mother’s Day in 2019

Wilson and his mother Tammy Wilson battled through the tragedy together along with his sister Anna and brother Harrison. Wilson made Mother’s Day extra special for his mom in 2019 as he and Ciara surprised her with a new house.

“All these years you have never asked me for anything… only thing you ever wanted is for me to LOVE. Well thanks for loving us the way you do. This ones for you. I love you momma. #HappyMothersDay #GodIsGood 🏡,” Wilson posted along with the video on Instagram.