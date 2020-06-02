‘Glee’ Star Samantha Ware Rips Lea Michele’s ‘Black Lives Matter’ Tweet

Actress Samantha Ware had some choice words for former Glee co-star Lea Michele on Monday. After Ware noticed the singer voicing support for the Black Lives Matter campaign following the death of George Floyd, she revealed a disturbing story about her relationship with Michele.

Ware retweeted Michele’s original tweet from May 29 which read, “George Floyd did not deserve this. This was not an isolated incident and it must end. #BlackLivesMatter,” and responded with the following message:

“LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISION GIG A LIVING HELL?!?! CAUSE ILL NEVER FORGET. I BELIEVE YOU TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF TOU HAD THE OPPORTUNITY YOU WOULD “S*** IN MY WIG!” AMONGST OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGRESSIONS THAT MADE ME QUESTION A CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD…”

Ware, 28, played the role of Jane Heyward during the sixth and final season Glee. Her character appeared in 11 episodes alongside Michele’s Rachel Berry. Since appearing on the musical series, she’s starred in What/If, guest-starred on Barry, NCIS: New Orleans, Chicago Med, Bull, and God Friended Me.

As the controversial tweet quickly went viral, another former Glee actor chimed in on the conversation. Alex Newell, who played Wade ‘Unique’ Adams on Ryan Murphy’s series between 2012 and 2015, responded to Ware’s tweet with a gif featuring RuPaul needing to use her opera glasses.

Thousands of online users responded and shared Ware’s tweet calling out Michele, 33. Many people on Twitter expressed their hope that another former Glee star, Naya Rivera, would add to the conversation. In Rivera’s memoir entitled Sorry Not Sorry: Dreams, Mistakes and Growing Up, she wrote of working with Michele, “If I’d complained about anyone or anything, she’d assumed I was bitching about her. Soon, she started to ignore me, and eventually it got to the point where she didn’t say a word to me for all of season 6.”

Ware Wrote the Song ‘Whattown’ About Toxic Platonic Relationship Between Friends

Before starring on Glee, Ware performed the role of Nablungi Hatimbi in the hit musical, The Book of Mormon. In an interview with MEAWW, Ware, opened up about what it was like being a black actress and singer in Hollywood after she released her debut single, “Westtown,” in 2019.

Ware, who wrote the song and produced the music video for the track said, “The song, lyrically is about a platonic relationship between friends that has kinda been burning up a long fuse and eventually ends with a realization that all this weight of others problems could potentially kill us if we don’t let go.”

“As a black woman out here, I feel there are many projections on what kind of artist I should be, how I should speak or even carry myself,” Ware said. “The vignettes we see in the piece elude to classic eras of the diaspora. So, I technically put myself in a few boxes just to showcase that wherever you feel the need to place me, I’ve been there and I’ve done that. It’s an introduction of sorts. Another side of myself as an artist. Something I get to claim as my own.”

As for her time spent on Glee, Ware said that being on the show “was a great intro to television. I’m grateful for the experience. Well, everyone’s got to start somewhere right? Every new job I have teaches me more about people than anything—how to navigate social engagements, hold your ground as an artist and as a woman.”

