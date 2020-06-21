Where Sandra Bullock, Bryan Randall & Her Kids Call Home

The house where Sandra Bullock and her children are holing up during the COVID-19 pandemic is a gorgeous Tudor-style mansion in the Los Angeles area. Ahead of her special guest appearance on United We Sing: A Grammy Tribute to the Unsung Heroes on CBS, here’s what you need to know about the Oscar winner’s many homes and what she says about boyfriend Bryan Randalls role in her children’s lives.

Bullock Owns Multiple Houses

According to the Daily Mail, Bullock purchased her 1940 Beverly Hills home in 2011 for $23 million. It sits on four acres and boasts seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a tennis court, a pool, a detached guest house, a gym, and a home theater.

When she purchased that home, Variety reported that it was the latest in a string of homes the actress owned across the country. According to the trade publication, Bullock also owned a beach house on Tybee Island, Georgia, a historic home in New Orleans, Louisiana, a ski chalet in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, a home in Austin, Texas, and a townhouse in New York City.

However, in early 2019, Bullock put her Georgia beach house up for sale for $6.5 million. According to CNBC, the house sits on three acres of beachfront property and boasts 3300 square feet, seven bedrooms, six bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen, a home gym, and a basketball court.

According to the Daily Mail, upon purchasing her Beverly Hills mansion, Bullock made Los Angeles her full-time home. She currently lives there with her two children, 10-year-old Louis, and 7-year-old Laila. In 2018, Bullock told InStyle magazine that her boyfriend, Bryan Randall, is a big hit with her kids.

“He’s super kind. For the kids, he’s sort of No. 1. And I’m No. 2. But I get it because he’s more fun and has better treats,” said Bullock.

Randall is a photographer whom Bullock met when she hired him to take photos of her son’s birthday party in 2015. They started dating shortly thereafter, according to Closer Weekly.

The Grammy Special is a Cross-Country Road Trip

Hosted by Harry Connick Jr. and his filmmaker daughter Georgia, this musical tribute will feature special appearances by Sandra Bullock, Drew Brees, Queen Latifah, Brad Pitt, Oprah Winfrey, and Renée Zellweger, plus performances by Connick Jr., Jon Batiste, Andra Day, John Fogerty, Jamie Foxx, Herbie Hancock, Cyndi Lauper, Little Big Town, Branford Marsalis, Wynton Marsalis, Dave Matthews, Tim McGraw, Rockin Dopsie, Irma Thomas, and Trombone Shorty.

The special will celebrate essential workers all across America as Connick Jr. and his daughter take a cross-country road trip in an RV “to thank and celebrate essential workers who risk their own lives on a daily basis to keep us safe.

The Connicks’ journey will begin at their home in Connecticut as they make their way to New Orleans, Louisiana. At each stop, the father-daughter duo “listens to the stories of essential workers in healthcare, food preparation, sanitation, law enforcement, trucking and more to honor their dedication and public service during this unique moment in history.”

The two-hour special event culminates in Connick’s hometown of New Orleans, with moving musical performances by Connick, Trombone Shorty, and Irma Thomas at iconic locations throughout the city.

The special will invite donors to contribute to charities that support underserved children, such as No Kid Hungry and the Ellis Marsalis Center for Music in New Orleans, as well as to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, a charitable organization of the Recording Academy.

United We Sing: A Grammy Tribute to the Unsung Heroes airs Sunday, June 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

