Scarlett Johansson’s House: Where She & Colin Jost Call Home

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost have been engaged since May 2019, when Jost proposed following two years of dating. The couple reportedly lives in a $4 million home in New York.

After months of eyeing properties in the Palisades, New York, Johansson reportedly closed on a home in October 2018. The area is formerly known as Snedens Landing and is an enclave in the town of Orangetown in Rockland County.

By buying a home in the area, Johansson joins Bill Murray and Diane Sawyer as residents of the extremely private neighborhood. Architectural Digest reported that Johansson’s home was designed by the late architect Eric Gugler, who was also hired by Franklin D. Roosevelt to design the West Wing of the White House.

Johansson’s Home is Known as the Ivy House

Since the star’s home is covered with ivy, it has become known as the Ivy House. It features a number of wrought-iron balconies, gardens, brick patios and footpaths. The home even has its own pool and separate cabana house.

The home sits on .79 acres and is a total of 4,000 square feet. It features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. There’s a fireplace in the living room and French doors that lead to a glass-enclosed greenhouse.

The home also features two dining spaces, a den, tennis courts and a carriage house.

Previous owners of the home include Brenda Forbes and Robert Sneden, who is the namesake for the area. In addition to those famous names, Katharine Hepburn was apparently also often a guest at the house around the holidays and Thanksgiving.

The home sits around one hour outside of Manhattan and overlooks the Hudson River.

Johansson Also Owns a Home in Amagansett, New York and in Los Angeles

Not only does the Black Widow actress own the Ivy Home, but she also owns a home in Amagansett, New York. She purchased that home in 2014 for $2.2 million, and she also has a home in Los Angeles that she purchased the same year.

Her Los Angeles home has four bedrooms and four full and two half bathrooms. The home cost the celebrity $3 million. The home is 3,000 square feet and is tucked away behind a secured gate on nearly an acre of land. The home was constructed in the 1940s.

Johansson and Jost met when she was guest-starring on Saturday Night Live a decade ago. Johansson was married at the time to Ryan Reynolds and Jost was dating Rashida Jones. Their relationship didn’t start at that time, but his confidence and writing skills grabbed her attention, she told The Hollywood Reporter in 2019.

In 2017, there were reports that SNL star Kate McKinnon set Johansson and Jost up, and the two were spotted on a date, and Jost began discussing their relationship publicly in September 2017.

“She’s wonderful,” he said at the time. “She’s working, so otherwise, she’d be here. She’s pretty cool… it’s hard to have a lot of complaints, she’s pretty awesome.”

Johansson recalled Jost’s proposal while on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“He killed it. He did a whole James Bond situation. He’s got a lot behind that news desk that he’s hiding,” she said. “More than anything, when someone tells you they want to spend the rest of their life with you, it’s a lovely and special thing.”

