Tonight, during the first episode of ABC’s replacement for The Bachelor, The Bachelor: The Most Unforgettable Seasons – Ever!, fans will be reliving Sean Lowe’s season of the show.

WARNING: Spoilers for Sean Lowe’s season of The Bachelor follow.

Catherine Giudici was the winner of Sean Lowe’s season of The Bachelor, leading to a final rose ceremony proposal and wedding just a year and a half later.

The two post about the show on social media plenty, and they show that they feel lucky they found each other and have three young children together.

“Tomorrow night, my entire season is airing in a condensed 3 hour format for Bachelor G.O.A.T. Really excited to share my journey with you all,” Sean wrote on Instagram. “Also excited to get that 15 minutes of fame back I’ve desperately been searching for for the past seven years. No spoilers please.”

Watch the Video of Lowe’s Proposal

VideoVideo related to watch: sean lowe’s proposal to catherine giudici on ‘the bachelor’ 2020-06-08T18:42:31-04:00

The proposal video from Bachelor Nation starts with a recap of Catherine and Sean’s relationship throughout the season, ending with their proposal.

“I’m about to dedicate my life to this wonderful woman and I can’t wait to start our lives together,” Sean says in the video.

Catherine shared that she felt a lot in her life, and some of those feelings were being nervous, scared and excited.

“This has been such a crazy journey and there have been so many unexpected wonderful moments with you,” he said. “I knew from the very beginning that you were someone that I wanted to be around, I just had no idea that my feelings were going to turn into what they’ve turned into.”

He added that he was always amazed by her and that he thinks the world of her and misses her everytime they have to say goodbye.

“Catherine, I want to spend the rest of my life telling you I love you and making you feel like the most special, beautiful woman in the world.”

He got down on one knee and asked Catherine to marry him. She, of course, said yes.

Sean and Catherine are Still Together

The couple got married in 2014 after getting engaged during the final rose ceremony on the show, which took place in 2012.

Their wedding was The Bachelor franchise’s first-ever live TV wedding. During the wedding, Sean’s father said that their love had “been an epic fairy-tale, on display for all the world to see.”

Lowe was the first Bachelor contestant in 17 seasons to marry the woman he proposed to. Sean was a “born-again virgin” during his season, having become celibate at the age of 24, and he and Catherine waited until they were married to have sex.

The Bachelor leaned into that fact during the wedding, showing a small video thumbnail on the bottom of the screen that was live streaming from the Honeymoon Suite during the wedding.

READ NEXT: Did John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John Ever Date?