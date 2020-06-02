Seth Rogen Calls Out Followers Who Say ‘All Lives Matter’

Since George Floyd’s death last week, many celebrities have taken to social media to speak out against police brutality and racism. Recently, Seth Rogen made it clear on his Instagram that if he had any followers that didn’t agree that black lives matter, then they needed to unfollow him immediately.

“If this is a remotely controversial statement to you, feel free to unfollow me,” The Superbad star captioned under a picture of “Black Lives Matter” in bold letters.

Rogen Told Commenters Who Said ‘All Lives Matter’ to ‘Shut the F*** Up’

Always be more critical of the people upholding the racist system than the ones who are fighting against it. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) May 31, 2020

Many of his followers stood in solidarity with him, however there were a few that disagreed with his stance. Throughout his comments, some replied with the controversial “All Lives Matter” response and Rogen made sure to call them out.

“All lives matter we all bleed red facts !!!!!,” one follower said. Rogen replied with “F–k off. Facts!!!!”

Another follower commented “All lives matter. Because all life is precious. No life is more important than another.” The 38-year-old star shot back saying “shut the f*** up.”

Rogen has been outspoken about the issue on social media. On May 31, Rogen tweeted, “Always be more critical of the people upholding the racist system than the ones who are fighting against it.”

Rogen’s Comments on Instagram Come Amid Unrest Nationwide After the Killing of George Floyd

Rogen previously shared an image of Floyd and a quote reading, “Please I can’t breathe. My stomach hurts. My neck hurts. Everything hurts. They’re going to kill me. George Floyd. Say my name.” The quote includes words said by Floyd while he was being killed.

Unrest erupted throughout the country last week after a video of Floyd’s death went viral on social media. In the clip, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is seen kneeling into Floyd’s neck during an arrest. Police were called after it was suspected that Floyd used a counterfeit $20 bill. Chauvin kneeled into Floyd’s neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds even though Floyd was unresponsive after five minutes. A few days after the incident, Chauvin was fired from the police force and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Floyd’s death was ruled a homicide after an independent autopsy by medical examiner Dr. Michael Baden was performed and found that his death was due to “asphyxia from sustained forceful pressure” by Chauvin.

“The knee to the neck and the knees to his back both contributed to him not being able to get breath,” the Floyd family attorney Benjamin Crump said in a news conference yesterday (June 1st). “And what those officers did, that we see on the video, is the cause of his death, not some underlying, unknown health condition. George Floyd was a healthy young man. We see in the video he was walking, breathing; he was alive. His cause of death medically was mechanical asphyxiation. The legal determination is homicide. That is it in a nutshell. The officers killed him based on a knee to his neck for almost nine minutes and two knees to his back compressing his lungs. The ambulance was his hearse.”

Floyd’s family summoned Dr. Baden after the Hennepin County medical examiner said that there were “no physical findings” to “support a diagnosis of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation,” in a a criminal complaint released by the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office last week according to CNN.