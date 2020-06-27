Jaden & Jada Pinkett Smith Slam Shane Dawson ‘Masturbating’ to 11-Year-Old Willow

One day after Shane Dawson apologized for a number of his previous YouTube videos which featured him wearing blackface and using the N-word, Twitter members called out for another apology to be made, one directed toward Willow Smith.

On June 27, an old video of Dawson’s, who currently has 23.3 million subscribers on YouTube, went viral online. In the short clip, Dawson is seen pretending to masturbate to a Disney Radio poster featuring a then 11-year-old Willow Smith.

Dawson, 31, whose real name is Shane Lee Yaw, recorded the video in 2010, when Smith’s hit single, “Whip My Hair,” was first released. The YouTuber appears to be pleasuring himself to a poster of the pre-teen while sexualizing the lyrics of Smith’s debut song. Dawson is 12 years older than Smith, who’s now 19 years old, and co-hosts the show, “Red Table Talk” with her mother, Jada Pinkett Smith.

On Saturday, Willow’s mother tweeted out a response to Dawson’s viral video. She wrote, “To Shane Dawson… I’m done with the excuses.”

In Dawson’s apology video, which was posted on Friday, he apologized for his past comments on mental health and pedophilia. During a since-deleted “Shane and Friends” podcast episode in 2013, Dawson said, “Having sex with children, touching children or anything of that nature is terrible and you should not do it. But here’s my thing. People have foot fetishes, people have fetishes of everything.”

Dawson said of his past comments, “I swear on my life I am not somebody who would ever talk about a child that in any way was inappropriate. That is disgusting, that is gross, it is not something I would ever do. It is something I did for shock value or because I thought it was funny.”

Jaden Smith Also Slammed Dawson for His Masturbation Video

Smith’s older brother Jaden Smith didn’t mince words when commenting on Dawson’s video featuring his baby sister. He tweeted, “SHANE DAWSON I AM DISGUSTED BY YOU. YOU SEXUALIZING AN 11-YEAR-OLD GIRL WHO HAPPENS TO BE MY SISTER!!!!!! IS THE FURTHEST THING FROM FUNNY AND NOT OKAY IN THE SLIGHTEST BIT.”

Jaden followed up his tweet by adding, “This Man Was Also Doing Black Face On The Regular. As The Youth, We Need To Support Creators Who Support Us And Our Morals. This Is Not Okay.”

Willow’s father, Will Smith, has yet to comment on the controversial video.

Dawson Posted a 20-Minute Video on Friday Apologizing for His Racist Videos

On June 26, Dawson put on a video on YouTube entitled, “Taking Accountability.” He said, “I’m going to start with all the racism that I’ve put on the internet as an adult. I made the decision to play stereotypes of Black people, or Asian people, or Mexicans, or pretty much every race.”

Dawson continued on to say in his public apology, which has since been viewed nearly 5 million times, “Blackface was something that I did a lot on my channel” he said. “I can’t even imagine what it would be like to be Black, and see this white fucking guy do blackface, and the whole internet at that time being like, ‘LOL!’ That’s insane and I am so sorry.”

Dawson Issued His First Public Apology Over Wearing Blackface in 2014

The controversial YouTube star, who’s worth an estimated $12 million and has been posting videos for over a decade. Back in 2014, Dawson issued his first formal apology for wearing blackface and other offensive videos.

In his 2020 apology video, Dawson reiterated his regrets over his former videos. “At this point, realizing how many people I’ve hurt or how many people I’ve inspired to say awful things or do anything awful to, to finally just own up to this and be accountable is worth losing everything to me.”

