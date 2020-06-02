Simon Cowell Has Slimmed Down Since Last Season’s AGT

Season 15 of America’s Got Talent premiered last week, and fans may have noticed that producer and judge Simon Cowell has slimmed down significantly since the previous season.

Over the past few years, Cowell has been working to lose weight and get healthier, and he looks slimmer than he has in recent years when promoting season 15 of AGT. The photos led to attention on his weight loss and he has since addressed those comments.

In August, Extra TV asked Cowell about the weight loss and comments surrounding it, asking specifically how he was feeling.

“Not enough [comments], I need more,” he said. “I feel a lot better for it, that’s the important thing.”

Cowell Has Lost More than 20 Pounds

Following a health scare in 2017 where he fell down the stairs as a result of his low blood pressure, Cowell vowed to change his lifestyle for the sake of his young son, Eric.

During an appearance on Lorraine, he addressed the near-tragedy.

“In a weird way it was a wake-up call because it wasn’t the end of the world. It was a bit embarrassing, but I will never hear a bad word about the NHS,” he said. “I mean, those people were unbelievable… I feel better this year than I did this time last year.”

In an interview with The Sun, Cowell talked about how quickly the weight came off.

“The most dramatic period was the first month where most of the weight comes off and you look at yourself and think ‘wow’,” he said. “I used to be 36-inch waist and now I’ve lost four inches. I’m really happy now.”

Cowell Changed His Diet Drastically to Lose the Weight

After meeting with a specialist, Cowell cut out red meat, dairy, sugar, bread and gluten from his diet. There are conflicting reports about how strict he was when it came to cutting all of that, though.

When talking about his diet, the star said that he kept “the food sensible,” but it has been “surprisingly easy.”

“All I do is avoid just red meat, white meat is fine, and I eat loads of vegetables, salads and drink this great beer,” he said. “If you’re on a diet you have to keep the food sensible, but it’s got to be interesting and tasty, then the diet’s surprisingly easy.”

He said he is on a diet, but he often doesn’t even feel like he is because he doesn’t find it tedious to eat the food. He added that if the diet is boring, people have a harder time sticking to it.

He said he also had to cut out some alcohol, though not everything. Before the diet, he said he loved comfort foods like “jam tarts, hamburgers, spaghetti Bolognese” and that’s what he’s loved his entire life.

His goal is to become a full-on vegan, saying that he has been eating white meat and fish but “this year, I will go the whole way.”

His son has also been a huge help for his diet, for both motivation and inspiration, he told Extra.

“Apart from ice cream, he actually likes water, eats all his raw vegetables. I’m on the Eric Cowell diet,” the producer joked.

Tune in to AGT on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.

