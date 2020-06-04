Snooki Says ‘Jersey Shore’ Producers Forced the Angelina Wedding Roast

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi denied responsibility for ruining part of Angelina Pivarnick’s wedding to Chris Larangeira. The Jersey Shore star claimed MTV producers forced her to make a mean-spirited speech, something she and co-stars Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Deena Cortese apparently didn’t want to do. The self-proclaimed meatball faced backlash in November when audio of the toast leaked. Snooki has since claimed she’s quitting the show, saying it wasn’t fun and it was too much drama.

Snooki Blamed Producers For the Roast

Polizzi didn’t say who wrote the toast, but she did blame it on the producers. “Well, we’re not really supposed to talk about but…f**k it,” she said on her podcast. “I literally told producers, ‘I’m not going to do a speech because I’m not comfortable doing one; I don’t think we should be doing one,” Polizzi revealed, as noted by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. “[I said] ‘We’re not going to make a mockery of this wedding’ and of course we were forced to do something we didn’t want to do.”

As shown in previews for Season 3 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Pivarnick was crushed after the toast. She ran out of the room crying and wanted her co-stars to leave the wedding.

She has since forgiven them. “I’m really glad that Angelina knows that we weren’t being spiteful and being a**holes because we truly wanted the best wedding for her,” Polizzi said on her podcast. “We did so much to help her be comfortable and help her with the wedding and stuff, so I’m really glad that she realizes that weren’t not f**king a**holes and we truly didn’t mean to ruin her wedding.”

“I was really uncomfortable,” she added. “I was like, ‘I’m not doing a f**king speech…I don’t like to be forced to do something I’m not comfortable with.”

Cortese Claims They Didn’t Mean to Hurt Pivarnick on Her Wedding Day

After facing continued backlash, Cortese defended herself, saying they didn’t think Pivarnick would get upset over the toast.

“Listen I understand your [sic] all upset about our speech but we also included nice things in it as well .. we thought since Angelina always says ‘I never take myself seriously’ she would truly laugh at the stuff we said,” she said in an Instagram post, as noted by Too Fab. “Clearly we were wrong .. we’re friggen human ..people make mistakes.”

“We truly thought she was going to laugh and right after we went into how lucky we are to have her in our lives and she’s the sister we needed in the house,” Cortese added. “”Our speech was not meant to be malicious .. we actually did a lot while filming with Angelina for her wedding… I’m not a mean person and our intentions were never negative.”

Pivarnick has moved on and forgiven her co-stars. On Instagram, the MTV reality star has been sharing selfies and reminiscing about the past. Recently, she thanked her husband for sticking by her.

“Let’s thank god for another day on this earth. Be thankful for life. Be nice to others and stand up for what you think is right always,” she wrote. “Don’t let others dictate how you should act or who u should be. Be you. You only have one you. Thankful for my amazing husband @chris_e_piss_e my rock for always being there for me and laughing with me when we truly need to Just let go and let god.”

To find out what happens at Pivarnick’s wedding, don’t miss Jersey Shore Family Vacation when it airs Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

READ NEXT: Did Angelina Pivarnick Quit Jersey Shore After Wedding Drama?