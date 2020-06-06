Snoop Dogg Reveals he has Never Voted Before

Snoop Dogg has never remained tight-lipped about his disdain for President Donald Trump. He understands the importance of voting but he has never took a trip to the poll himself. In an interview on Los Angeles radio station The Real 92.3, the “Beautiful” rapper revealed that he has never voted before.

“For many years it had me brainwashed thinking that you couldn’t vote because you had a criminal record,” he said during his visit to Big Boy’s Neighborhood. “My record’s been expunged, so now I can vote.”

Snoop Dogg thought that his vote didn’t count due to his past gun and drug charges that he racked up during his younger days. Now that his record is wiped clean, he plans to vote in the presidential election this year.

“Definitely, ’cause we got to make a difference. I can’t talk about it and not be about it,” he added. “I can’t tell you to do it then you don’t go do it. Everybody know I’m a front-liner. I ain’t gonna tell you to do something I didn’t do.”

Snoop Dogg Mocked President Donald Trump in his “Lavender” Music Video

After Donald Trump won the presidential election in 2016, Snoop Dogg, 48, was not pleased. To show his disgust for the country’s new commander-in-chief, he released a music video that poked fun at him. In 2017, he released a music video for his track “Lavender” where a character named Ronald Klump with clown makeup on mocked Trump. At one point in the video Snoop raised a toy pistol and pretended to shoot Klump.

“When I be putting sh-t out, I don’t ever expect or look for a reaction,” he told Billboard. “I just put it out because I feel like it’s something that’s missing. Any time I drop something, I’m trying to fill in a void,” . “I feel like it’s a lot of people making cool records, having fun, partying, but nobody’s dealing with the real issue with this f–king clown as president, and the sh-t that we dealing with out here, so I wanted to take time out to push pause on a party record and make one of these records for the time being.”

SNOOP DOGG – BADBADNOTGOOD – Lavender (Nightfall Remix)BADBADNOTGOOD – Lavender ft. Kaytranada & Snoop Dogg (Nightfall Remix) http://smarturl.it/lavender_remix Out on Innovative Leisure — Directed by: Jesse Wellens and James DeFina Director Of Photography: James DeFina Executive Producer: Snoop Dogg Executive Producer: Jesse Wellens for Rose Ave. LLC Producer: Lee Levin Producer: Daniel Reizes Producer: Drew Kramer — Starring: Himself: Snoop Dogg Mr. Clown: Michael Rapaport — Special Thanks: Doggy Style Records Staff (Frank Vasquez, Ron Alvarez, Keith Moore) Innovative Leisure (Scotty Coats) 2017-03-12T23:00:04Z

After the video was released, 45 took to Twitter to give his opinion of the Doggfather’s visual.

“Can you imagine what the outcry would be if Snoop Dogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time!,” he tweeted.

Snoop Dogg Wanted to See Hilary Clinton as President

The Long Beach, California native has intentions of voting for Hilary Clinton back in 2016. During an appearance on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live, he said he felt it was time to have a woman in power.

“I’ll say that I would love to see a woman in office because I feel like we’re at that stage in life to where we need a perspective other than the male’s train of thought,” he said. “Just to have a woman speaking from a global perspective as far as representing America, I’d love to see that. So I’ll be voting Ms. Clinton.”