‘Songland’ Bebe Rexha Songs: How to Download the Winner

The latest episode of Songand featured Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Bleta “Bebe” Rexha, who has had a string of hits since bursting onto the music scene in 2015 with her EP I Don’t Wanna Grow Up.

Her singles “Me, Myself & I” with G-Eazy), “Meant to Be” with Florida Georgia Line, “Take Me Home” with Cash Cash, “Hey Mama” with David Guetta, Nicki Minaj, and Afrojack, and “In the Name of Love” with Martin Garrix have all charted in the Top 10 in various countries — she truly is an international star.

And because she’s an international star, Rexha was tapped to perform for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which is what her Songland episode was supposed to be for — finding a song to perform at the Olympics. However, due to COVID-19, the Olympics were postponed until 2021. This episode was taped before that happened, but NBC is airing it as-is.

Below is a rundown of her Songland episode, including the winning song and how to download it, but be warned of spoilers.

Contestants

During her intro package, producer Ryan Tedder delighted in talking about how Rexha took down fellow producer Shane McAnally’s record on the country music charts.

“At her core, she’s like alt-pop, but Bebe actually broke Shane McAnally’s record at country radio with the most weeks at No. 1 on the country chart with Florida Georgia Line,” said Tedder.

“She’s a songwriter herself … she’s a superstar,” said producer Ester Dean.

“I think the kind of song that would be perfect for the Olympic Games would be something that has high energy, makes you feel like you can accomplish anything, something that just makes you feel like you can take on the world,” said Rexha of what she’s looking for in a winner, adding, “I haven’t done anything at this level, the Olympics is massive. No pressure!”

The four contestants who performed for Rexha were:

Greg Scott, Chico, California, “Miracle”

Alyssa Newton, Las Cruces, New Mexico, “Made for Something”

Anna Graceman, Juneau, Alaska, “Gold”

Josh Vida, Covina, California, “Crazy Enough”

The three artists chosen to advance were Scott, who was assigned to producer Tedder; Graceman, who was assigned to producer McAnally; and Vida, who was assigned to producer Dean.

The Winning Song

After the second performances, Rexha said, “What I have in my head is gonna be a mind-twister. Like something nobody will be thinking of, I just hope it works,” then she started combining “Bones” (which is what “Gold” was renamed) and “Miracle” right there on the spot.

“That’s the kind of next-level songwriting that only someone like Bebe could really pull off because she could hear the way they could lay over each other,” said McAnally.

Earlier, Rexha had commented about how much she liked the verses of “Bones” but preferred the chorus of “Miracle.”

“The chorus is A-plus … so good,” Rexha said of “Miracle,” but she added, “The melody is everything. I would completely ex that and start from scratch, but the one thing that I think is incredible is the hook, so you have the foundation of the song.”

As for “Gold,” Rexha said, “The melodies on the verse, the first verse and pre-chorus, were — I loved whatever that was. It felt good to me … but the hook, besides the concept, it just didn’t give that [punch], it didn’t knock me in the face. You kind of lost me there.”

So that’s what became the winning song, called “Miracle.”

You can hear the full songs on Songland’s and Rexha’s YouTube channel and download them now on iTunes and Spotify.

Songland airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

