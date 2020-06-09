The latest episode of Songand featured the Tony-winning Broadway actor Ben Platt, who has taken the entertainment world by storm in the past decade. Not only did he win the Tony Award for Best Actor in 2017 for his performance in the title role of musical Dear Evan Hansen, but he also appeared in the Pitch Perfect franchise and currently stars on the Ryan Murphy show The Politician on Netflix for which he earned a 2019 Golden Globe nomination.

In fact, Platt is just 26 years old and is an Oscar away from an EGOT — which is where one entertainer has won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony. A lot of EGOT recipients are composers; only six actors have done it. If Platt wins an Oscar before he’s 39, he’ll become the youngest EGOT winner ever.

“The guy is crazy talented, like triple threat — sing, dance, act. He’s just a naturally gifted entertainer on every level,” said producer Ryan Tedder.

Below is a rundown of his Songland episode, including the winning song and how to download it, but be warned of spoilers.

Contestants

VideoVideo related to ‘songland’ ben platt songs: how to download the winner 2020-06-08T22:44:55-04:00

Ahead of the performances for Platt, producer Ester Dean, who co-starred with him in the Pitch Perfect films, said that Platt is “looking to put out more of a pop-leaning album.”

Platt added, “I think first and foremost [I’m] always looking for stuff that feels really specific to me. Sound-wise, I’m looking to go a little more in the pop lane than my first record was.”

The four contestants who performed for Platt were:

David Davis, Wheaton, Illinois, “Everything It Took to Get to You”

Kylie Rothfield, Danville, California, “Lonely”

Caroline Kole, Clearwater, Florida, “Fool’s Gold”

Anna Hamilton, Bucyrus, Kansas, “Deathbed”

The three artists chosen to advance were Davis, who was assigned to producer Tedder; Kole, who was assigned to producer Shane McAnally; and Rothfield, who was assigned to producer Dean.

The Winning Song

After Platt heard all of the re-worked songs, he told the three finalists, “You’re all so, so gifted, it’s insane. I would be honored to sing any of the songs … I just wanted to feel which one fit with my voice and the song that’s gonna work for me right now and the song I’ve picked to record is ‘Everything It Took to Get to You.'”

Davis said afterward, “I’m excited to hear what Ben is going to do with the song because you can hear the emotion in his voice, you can hear the depth that he carries in every single note. When he sings, there’s a deep connection that you get and you feel like you’re a part of his life.”

“David came in with such a strong song already, so many of his melodies were so strong … and Ryan really brought it complete to the finish line and really created a beautiful arc,” said Platt. “It felt like a song I’d known for a long time. It feels like mine.”

You can hear the full songs on Songland’s and Platt’s YouTube channel and download them now on iTunes and Spotify.

Songland airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

READ NEXT: ‘Songland’ Season 2 Judges & Guest Artists