Do Starbucks or Dunkin’ Donuts Have Father’s Day 2020 Specials?

Things are a little different this Father’s Day 2020 with so many coronavirus pandemic restrictions in place. But you can still enjoy delicious Starbucks or Dunkin’ Donuts for Father’s Day today if you want.

Remember: store times could vary widely on Father’s Day because of the coronavirus pandemic. So it’s best to check with your local store to see if they’re open, serving people inside, or only serving people to-go or delivery. The situation could vary depending on the store’s location. Read on to learn more about what Starbucks and Dunkin’ Donuts are doing today.

Starbucks on Father’s Day

Select Starbucks stores are open for entryway pickup, grab-and-go, and drive-through service, while others are now offering in-store service again too. In fact, as of May 21 Starbucks had reopened over 85% of their company-operated stores, with 90% expected to be open by early June. The stores will have enhanced cleaning and sanitizing protocols to keep employees and customers safe.

The @Starbucks I’ve been going to basically my whole life just re-opened today, and I walked in and all three barista’s that were there said my name at the same time and it was like coming home. 😭😍 — lauren michele (@spectacuLAURRR) June 9, 2020

You can order and pay through the Starbucks app to keep everything contactless at select stores. Many have delivery options too. Check your local delivery apps (like Uber Eats) to see if they are delivering Starbucks near you. You could order Starbucks delivery for your dad and surprise him for Father’s Day. The Starbucks Uber Eats page is here.

Other locations are letting customers use the Starbucks App to locate a store, order, and pay ahead. You can then pick up from a barista at the door, at the drive-through, or at the counter depending on the store’s options. Here are step-by-step instructions for digital ordering. Select locations are even offering grab-and-go where you can order in the cafe and take the order to go.

Starbucks has a lot of delicious options for the summer. Your dad might love a lemonade Starbucks Refresher in a variety of flavors, including Mango Dragonfruit, Strawberry Acai, Very Berry Hibiscus, and more. Select locations are now offering Iced Guava Passionfruit, a S’mores Frappucino Blended Beverage, a grilled chicken and hummus protein box, a unicorn cake pop, and more.

If you really want to surprise your dad, send him a Starbucks Father’s Day gift card from here. This will be sent as an eCard, so he’ll be enjoying the gift today.

Dunkin’ Donuts on Father’s Day

The dad in your life might love a donut, coffee, or sandwich for his special day from Dunkin’ Donuts. They have handcrafted espresso drinks, all-day breakfast sandwiches, hot coffee, and more. You can find the location near you here.

If you purchase an e-gift card at DunkinCoffeeBreak.com, Dunkin’ Donuts will donate $1 to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation’s COVID-19 relief fund. So consider getting an e-gift card for Father’s Day too.

You can choose to get Dunkin’ Donuts via contactless delivery through Grubhub today. To see if your local store is participating, download the Grubhub App, input your address, and you’ll see participating stores near you.

Dunkin’ Donuts also has Father’s Day gift ideas including cards that you can download, print, fold, and color here.

