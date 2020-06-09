Stassi Schroeder Gets Fired from ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Vanderpump Rules will look different in the upcoming seasons after stars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute have been fired from the show after a racist prank they pulled on fellow cast member Faith Stowers recently resurfaced.

A statement from Bravo obtained by TV Line reads, “Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed today that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules.”

In a recent interview, former Vanderpump Rules cast member said that Schroeder and Doute called the cops on her after reading a Daily Mail article about a Black woman wanted for theft.

“They called the cops and said it was me,” Stowers said, saying that Doute and Schroeder were trying to pin the crimes on her. The prank reportedly happened in 2018.

“There was this article on Daily Mail where there was an African American lady,” Stowers recalled during the Instagram Live on June 2. “It was a weird photo, so she looked very light-skinned and had these different, weird tattoos. They showcased her, and I guess this woman was robbing people. And they called the cops and said it was me. This is like, a true story. I heard this from actually Stassi during an interview.”

Schroeder Was Also Dropped By Her Agency and Public Relations Firm

Not only was Schroeder fired from Vanderpump Rules, but she was also dropped by her agency, UTA and her public relations firm, Metro Public Relations.

Both Schroeder and Doute have apologized now that the instance has resurfaced. Schroeder said, “my emotions over something that happened between our friends outweighed my logic, and there is no excuse for that… What I did to Faith was wrong. I apologize and I do not expect forgiveness.”

Doute said that her actions were not “racially driven” and continued, saying, “I am now completely aware of how my privilege blinded me from the reality of law enforcement’s treatment of the black community, and how dangerous my actions would have been to her… I’m ashamed, embarrassed, and incredibly sorry. I will do better. I have to do better.”

Schroeder Said She Is Taking Accountability for Her Actions

In an Instagram post from June 8, Schroeder said she would be taking accountability for what she has said and done as well as pushing herself to do better.

“I have grown significantly from the person I was then, and I am still filled with remorse and regret for the hurt I caused,” the post reads. “I am grateful for the people in my life that continue to check me and push me to evolve into a more educated person.”

She continued, addressing Stowers directly and saying she did not realize “the serious ramifications that could have transpired because of my actions.”

She concluded the post by saying, “I am also sorry to anyone else that feels disappointed in me. I am going to continue to look closer at myself and my actions – to take the time to listen, to learn, and to take accountability for my own privilege.”

