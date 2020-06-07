Stephanie & Erika Update on 90 Day Fiancé: Where Are They Today?

Stephanie and Erika, stars of the hit TLC series 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, broke up during a recent episode of the show after weeks of almost nonstop fighting. The reality stars had a rocky relationship from the very beginning of Stephanie’s trip to Australia; from issues with jealousy to mounting insecurities and Stephanie’s deep distrust of Erika’s friends, both stars were questioning whether or not they were meant for each other all season.

After one heated argument resulted in Stephanie smashing a dish and breaking up with Erika, the two parted ways. Stephanie returned to the U.S. heartbroken and alone, and the two didn’t talk again until they reunited for the remote “Couples Tell All” special, which airs on June 7 and 8.

So what’s going on with the two these days? Did Stephanie and Erika ever work through their issues and get back together? Are they still friends today? Here’s what we know:

The Reality Stars Have Another Heated Argument During the Tell All Special & Are No Longer Speaking Today

Instagrammer FraudedByTLC recently shared a series of spoilers on the Season 4 “Couples Tell All” special during her podcast, which included an update on Stephanie and Erika and where they are today. The Instagrammer revealed some details on what goes down between the two, which apparently involved yet another big argument and plenty of shouting.

FraudedByTLC confirmed on Instagram that Stephanie and Erika are no longer together today, nor are they on speaking terms. “I do have some Tell-All tea about Stephanie and Erika,” the Instagrammer revealed during an episode of The Fraudcast, which can be viewed above. “They are barely on speaking terms in real life and on the Tell-All!“

She continued, “It’s not pretty, you guys… A lot of you guys are asking, ‘Are they still together?’ And not only are they NOT together but they’re not even speaking to each other. And that sort of antagonistic fighting with each other continues through the Tell-All.” The Instagrammer also reveals that they are seriously frosty toward one another during the special, and Erika still never gets any real answers from Stephanie about their split because Stephanie just shouts over Erika whenever she tries to talk.

Stephanie Still Runs Her YouTube Channel & Erika Occasionally Updates Fans About Her Life on Instagram

Stephanie and Erika no longer follow each other one social media, but both stars still actively update fans on their lives today. Stephanie’s YouTube channel still features plenty of videos, old and new, where she discusses her life with fans, confronts rumors about her sexuality, shares her thoughts on the world and documents her travels.

Meanwhile, Erika occasionally updates her own fans on Instagram, where she shares colorful photos of herself in different fashionable outfits and updates on her life. Her most recent post includes a black photo that states “Black Lives Matter,” where she shared her thoughts on the recent unrest in the U.S. following George Floyd’s death by a white police officer in Minneapolis.

“I can never understand, but I can stand up in solidarity and acknowledge what is right and wrong,” Erika captioned the photo. “Black lives fucking matter. I am sorry for not contributing enough. I am learning and I am trying. I suggest y’all do the same. It’s time to make a difference.” She added, “Remember your privilege as a white person and be kind and empathetic to the struggles we have never known.”

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 4 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

