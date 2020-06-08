Was Stephanie Matto a Stripper? 90 Day Fiancé Details & Update

Stephanie Matto, star of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, admits during Sunday’s “Couples Tell All” special that she was a stripper when she was 24 and living alone in Los Angeles.

Stephanie also explained during a lengthy Instagram post why she turned to dancing at the time, and how it changed her as a person, and she hasn’t been shy about sharing her experiences in the industry on her YouTube channel. Keep reading for details ahead of the crazy Tell All event:

Stephanie Says Stripping Changed Her Views on Sex & Intimacy & That’s Why She Was More Conservative With Erika

During the June 7 “Couples Tell All” segment of the show, host Shaun Robinson asks Stephanie about her experiences as a dancer; the reality star explains that she was indeed a stripper, and her experiences dancing shaped the way she views sex and intimacy. She also notes that being a stripper led to the conservative demeanor she presented while she was dating Erika.

“When I was in my early 20s, I moved to Los Angeles and I was broke and I didn’t have anybody to turn to, and so I did end up dancing for a period of time, and it messes you up,” she explains during Sunday’s Tell All special. “So after I stopped working there it definitely changed the way that I am.”

She added that she thought Erika had watched more of her videos than she had, and she didn’t think Erika was going to be so surprised about her sexuality and issues with intimacy. “I thought that she knew some of these things about me that were a little bit shocking to her when I came out there. And so when I got there and I was expected to jump right in head first, I was like ‘wait, hold on, we still gotta get to know each other.”

Stephanie Explained in More Detail on Instagram Why She Was a Stripper & How it Changed Her

Stephanie explained in more detail on March 25 why she turned to dancing when she lived in Los Angeles, and how it “scarred her for life.” The reality star wrote, “When I was 24 years old I saved 10 grand, packed my bags, and moved to Los Angeles with hopes of becoming an actress. 6 months later I was working as a stripper at a gentlemen’s club called The Palms in Signal Hill.”

She continued, “That job forever scarred me in ways that still trickle into my personal life today, BUT I will never regret my move. I ultimately hit rock bottom while living in LA, and through that painful experience sought healing by investing time into my first book. I took lemons and made something closely resembling lemonade. I have always been a risk taker. I have always lived life on the edge, and although my illness has slowed me down the past few years, I still like to think there is that crazy spontaneity left in me.”

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 4 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

