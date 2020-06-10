Chyler Leigh of ‘Supergirl’ Comes Out in Emotional Essay

“Since that episode aired, I was told from dear friends (and even avid watchers of Supergirl) that they would no longer watch the show because of the fact that Alex’s journey took a turn from their less than acceptable beliefs,” the former Grey’s Anatomy star continued. “Soon after, they began to distance themselves and eventually my family and I were outcast, marking the loss of many folks we loved. However, after the initial sting, I don’t hold a grudge towards the negative response, because as I said, we all have had a hard time in one way or another with acceptance (whatever the subject may be) whether towards ourselves or others.”

Leigh said after being rejected by some of her loved ones, it’s been a “long and lonely road” for her and her husband, Nathan West who she starred alongside side on 7th Heaven. Leigh said she and West are “still discovering the depths of ourselves and each other” throughout their marriage.

Leigh was Embraced on Social Media After Coming Out

After posting her emotional essay, Leigh said her fans sent her a lot of support and she expressed her gratitude on social media.

“Today I received an outpouring of love and support for acknowledging and loving myself for the person I truly am,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “Once we face our own true selves, we can better see the world around us as well as how we can make a positive and lasting change for the sake of equality and love. I’m grateful to see more clearly, breathe a little easier and I’m proud to contribute to all that I believe in with a honest, open heart.”

Her Supergirl co-star Floriana Lima also told her how “unbelievably proud” she is of her.

“You are a beautiful example of fearless honesty and I couldn’t admire you more,” she commented under Leigh’s Instagram post.

