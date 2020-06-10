Chyler Leigh of ‘Supergirl’ Comes Out in Emotional Essay

Chyler Leigh, known for her role on the CW’s Supergirl, has come out as a member of the LBGTQ community. In an essay for her own website called Create Change titled “Wear Your Pride,” Leigh revealed that she isn’t heterosexual in an indirect way. Her Supergirl character Alex Danvers came out as lesbian on the series’ second season and Leigh said that though that narrative doesn’t completely mirror her own, she could relate to Danvers more than her fans knew.
“What I didn’t realize was how the scene where she finally confessed her truth would leap off the pages of the script and genuinely become a variation of my own [life],” Leigh wrote in the post. “My heart felt like it was going to beat out of my chest each take we filmed, every time presenting another opportunity to get those honest words out of my mouth. Though they don’t exactly match my personal dialogue, the heart behind it surely did. From the director, the press, the media, the cast, and the fans, I’m still told that it was the most realistic coming out scene they’d ever witnessed. And to steal from Alex’s words, that’s because there’s some truth to what she said about me.”
Leigh Playing a Gay Character Caused Her To Be Rejected By Loved Ones
Unfortunately, her portraying a gay character led to her being outcasted without her friends and family knowing her own story.
“Since that episode aired, I was told from dear friends (and even avid watchers of Supergirl) that they would no longer watch the show because of the fact that Alex’s journey took a turn from their less than acceptable beliefs,” the former Grey’s Anatomy star continued. “Soon after, they began to distance themselves and eventually my family and I were outcast, marking the loss of many folks we loved. However, after the initial sting, I don’t hold a grudge towards the negative response, because as I said, we all have had a hard time in one way or another with acceptance (whatever the subject may be) whether towards ourselves or others.”
Leigh said after being rejected by some of her loved ones, it’s been a “long and lonely road” for her and her husband, Nathan West who she starred alongside side on 7th Heaven. Leigh said she and West are “still discovering the depths of ourselves and each other” throughout their marriage.
Leigh was Embraced on Social Media After Coming Out
After posting her emotional essay, Leigh said her fans sent her a lot of support and she expressed her gratitude on social media.
“Today I received an outpouring of love and support for acknowledging and loving myself for the person I truly am,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “Once we face our own true selves, we can better see the world around us as well as how we can make a positive and lasting change for the sake of equality and love. I’m grateful to see more clearly, breathe a little easier and I’m proud to contribute to all that I believe in with a honest, open heart.”
Her Supergirl co-star Floriana Lima also told her how “unbelievably proud” she is of her.
“You are a beautiful example of fearless honesty and I couldn’t admire you more,” she commented under Leigh’s Instagram post.
