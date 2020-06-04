T Phillips Alehouse and Grill in Glendora is Rescued by ‘Restaurant: Impossible’

Tonight on Food Network’s Restaurant: Impossible, the crew and chef Robert Irvine travel to Glendora, California to rescue T Phillips Alehouse and Grill and help an owner save her restaurant.

The renovations for T. Phillips Alehouse and Grill took place over a two-day period in February, 2020.

According to the episode synopsis, when the chef arrives at T. Phillip’s, he “finds a restaurant that looks more like a dive bar. Owner Jen can’t stand up for herself and everyone walks all over her. Robert must find a way to break down her walls.”

T Phillips Alehouse Owner Says Robert Irvine is the “Best Thing” to Ever Happen to Her

The owner of T Phillips announced the airing of their episode of Restaurant: Impossible on Facebook, writing that chef Irvine was the best thing to ever happen to her.

“Tune in tomorrow night,” the post reads. “Chef Irvine is the best thing to ever happen to me! Thank you!!!”

In the teaser for the new episode, Irvine asks the owner when the last time she paid her mortgage was, to which she responds “over a year ago.” He can then be heard telling her he needs to see her get angry, and then she’s seen hitting what looks like an empty keg with a sledgehammer.

“Then, with her home on the line, she’s going to need to step up and be the leader that this restaurant needs…” Irvine says in the clip. “If there’s any hope of saving her business.”

The Restaurant is Currently Closed for Repairs

According to the restaurant’s Facebook page, they were open with a limited menu last week but have since been closed for “about a week working on our kitchen.”

The limited menu included a 14 inch pizzza, T-Burger, Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad, Fish & Chips, Traditional Wings and Potato Skins.

Prior to that, they were serving brunch including eggs benedict, chocolate french toast, ding dong eggs in avocado toast, mimosas, Irish coffee and bloody marys. They were also offering free delivery in Glendora.

The T Phillips Alehouse website says they have over 70 beers on tap and 8 differend HDTVs. Their appetizers include nachos, shrimp, sliders, skewers and spinach and artichoke dip. Their menu also includes a number of entrees including rib-eye steak, lemon pepper salmon and pastas.

Reviews for T Phillips Alehouse and Grill are Mostly Positive

The majority of reviews for the newly updated restaurant are positive. Out of 624 reviews on Google Reviews, they have a 4.2-star rating. Reviews since the renovation say that the restaurant is much better since the Restaurant: Impossible makeover.

“I would agree that since their experience of getting a reboot with Restaurant Impossible it is a much better place. I ate there twice this week,” one person wrote.

Another person said that everything is better since the renovations, writing “Not only the interior design of the restaurant but also the staff is so much better cuz of their retraining, and the food is so much better.”

On Yelp, the reviews are less positive. With 690 reviews overall, the restaurant has a 3-star rating. Only five of those reviews have been placed since the renovation, however. Of those five, two are one-star reviews, one is a five-star review, one is two-stars and the other is three stars.

On Facebook, the restaurant has a 4.2 rating based on the opinion of 356 people.

Tune in to Restaurant: Impossible at 9 p.m. on Thursday, June 4 on Food Network to see the renovations and updates.

