Tahira ‘Tee Tee’ Francis and Shawn Rogers are Engaged: Wedding Details & Engagement Ring

On tonight’s season finale of Growing Up Hip Hop, Tahira ‘TeeTee’ Francis and Shawn Rogers finally get engaged after a season-long storyline regarding their relationship. The couple also welcomed their first child into the world on June 7, 2020.

The couple announced that TeeTee was pregnant early on in the current season of the reality show, and Shawn has been planning out how to pop the question for the last few episodes.

He ended up surprising TeeTee when he did ask her to marry him, though they had previously discussed getting married. TeeTee told Hollywood Life she was completely taken by surprise.

“It was totally out of the blue in the sense that I had no clue,” Tee Tee told HollywoodLife. “Actually, everyone’s still in trouble with me because I don’t know how that many people managed to trick me because, usually, I’m so on top of everything. We talked about getting engaged and married, but I wasn’t trying to put any pressure on it. It totally surprised me.”

TeeTee and Shawn Are Engaged: See the Ring

TeeTee’s ring is a beautiful emerald cut diamond, which is something she has said she has always wanted.

“I’ve always wanted emerald cut,” she told HollywoodLife. “It’s high cut so he did a really good job. I think he knew I wanted emerald cut and he definitely did his own thing with the setting, which is really nice with two smaller diamonds on the side. I’m very happy. He did very well.”

Shawn had told TeeTee that they would be hanging out with some friends, but she got another surprise that she wasn’t expecting. Her mom showed up to see the proposal.

“I didn’t even know until after the fact,” she said. “Later, I thought itw as going to be a little bit of a celebration. He told me we were going to hang out with some of my friends and some of the cast. As we’re just talking and waiting for people to come, in walks my mom.”

Her mother lives in Jamaica right now, and her coming to Los Angeles for the proposal was a big deal.

The couple had not started to plan their wedding prior to the birth of their baby or the coronavirus pandemic. They said they thought they would start planning in the fall.

TeeTee and Shawn Welcomed Their Baby in Early June

In an Instagram post, TeeTee shared the news, writing, “30 years ago my mom’s good friend & renowned doctor delivered me, and we were so blessed to have her deliver our baby boy! And then there were 3.”

Cast members from GUHH commented on the post to congratulate the new parents. JoJo Simmons wrote “Congrats Tee!” Vanessa Simmons left heart-eye emojis on the post, and Lil Eazy E wrote “Congrats.”

Shawn and TeeTee named their child Laith Fitzpatrcik Ayan Rogers.

Though the pregnancy was not planned, Shawn and TeeTee were excited about what their future would hold when they spoke with Hollywood Life after revealing the pregnancy on the show.

“They say when you tell God your plans, he laughs. But I actually found out about October, and I thought I was super out of shape. I just started working with this new trainer, and it was like three days in a row that I was throwing up,” TeeTee said. “I was in Jamaica at the moment, and my trainer told me Dengue fever is going around and I should go to the doctor and get checked out. I actually thought I had Dengue fever and then found out I was pregnant.”

READ NEXT: Romeo Miller Quits Growing Up Hip Hop