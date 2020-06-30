Tati Westbrook Breaks Silence, Speaks Out Against Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson

In a new video uploaded to her YouTube channel on June 30, 2020, YouTube Beauty personality Tati Westbrook spoke out against Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson regarding their involvement in the drama with James Charles last year.

In the video, Tati apologizes publicly to James Charles, saying that when she uploaded her now-private video “Bye Sister” last year, she’d been doing so in response to accusations and information she’d been fed consistently by YouTube megastars Shane Dawson and Jeffree Star.

In the video, Tati discusses the events that led up to her uploading her video of James Charles and what has happened in her life since then including a reunion with James where they talked about what happened last year. She said she has spent the past year trying to rebuild her “poisoned reputation.”

Tati Said She Was “Coerced” Into Uploading Her Video About James Charles

In the new video, which was titled “BREAKING MY SILENCE …” Tati talked about what had happened within the YouTube Beauty community and accused Shane Dawson and Jeffree Star as having a role in everything negative.

She read off a prepared statement, saying that she had legal counsel and, while she had written the statement herself, she wanted to be sure she was protecting herself before putting her story out there. She also said she had relocated two months ago and upgraded her security system because she was afraid for her safety.

Tati explains how she got to know the key players in the scandal including James Charles, Shane Dawson and Jeffree Star. She said she thought she could act as a mentor for Jeffree and James.

Tati Explained She Was “Gaslit” by Shane and Jeffree

Tati explained that she was friends with Jeffree and James, but in 2019, Jeffree started talking badly about James Charles.

“Back in 2019, Jeffree started talking a lot more crap about James Charles than usual,” she said. “It seemed that doing so had become his biggest obsession… things further escalated at my birthday. Every time James Charles’ back was turned, Jeffree would tell me that James Charles was out of control.”

She said he even called and texted her the next day to apologize for James Charles’ behavior at her birthday. She said that soon after that, Shane Dawson reached out to her so they could get to know one another.

“I didn’t know much about Shane Dawson, I knew that he was viewed as the king of YouTube… in all honesty, I was looking forward to meeting Shane,” she said, then expressed regret for not looking further into Shane’s older content before working with him.

During that time, they told Tati that something needed to be done to stop James Charles from hurting more people, according to Tati. She said they told her they had proof and people would soon come forward against James. Shane allegedly told Tati that James was a monster and that he was “hurting minors.”

“Over the course of the next few weeks, he and Jeffree fed me so much information that I felt sick,” Tati said. “Almost every day, there was more information and new allegations.”

She said that by the time the drama around SugarBear Hair reached its peak, she was “beyond gaslit.”

Tati Alleged That Shane Offered to Help Edit and Create a Thumbnail for her “Bye Sister” Video

In her new video, Tati said that Shane Dawson offered to help her edit her video against James Charles and also create a thumbnail for it. She said that she did not accept his offer, but the gesture “supported and reinforced” that he was telling the truth.

She said that before even making a decision to film a video, editorial outlets knew something was coming and implied that someone had leaked that information.

“After a few days of Jeffree fanning the flames on Twitter, no victims appeared as they had stated would happen,” Tati said in the video. “And no evidence came forward, as they stated would happen.”

Shortly after, she said, their relationship dissolved entirely. Tati explained that she later bought into the conspiracy theory that they had been conducting a social experiment and they had used as “the fool who fell for it.”

Tati Said She Was “Afraid for Her Life” Following Shane’s Docu-Series

Later in her new video, Tati details the process of putting all of her texts and social media posts on a flash drive and telling her friends that she was afraid for her life, worried that she knew too much about the situation in the YouTube beauty community.

“I felt that I was a liability to them and that I knew too much, so I put all my text messages and other files on a hard drive and told a few people that I was afraid for my life and had given everything to my lawyers,” she said.

She said that when she and James Charles met up in December, she started to realize what had actually happened.

“Make no mistake, this is far from over,” she said. “I’ve been terrified for a very long time. So much so that I had to relocate again two months ago.”

She did not share evidence, saying that was “on the advice of my attorneys.”

“I can tell you this,” Tati said. “It’s now my opinion that Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson were both bitterly jealous of James Charles’ success… neither of them were happy with standing in his shadow anymore.”

Tati said she has “every intention of getting to the truth.” She claimed that Jeffree and Shane have both put out statements that were “cowardly and defamatory” and said that she is still “well within the statute of limitation for bringing a civil action to seek recovery for my damages.”

