MTV Fires Taylor Selfridge Over ‘Past Racist’ Tweets

MTV said they fired Teen Mom OG star, Taylor Selfridge, over “past racist statements.” The network had planned to air their baby special, Teen Mom OG At Home: Cory & Taylor’s Baby Special on June 9, but cut it last-minute.

In 2012 she tweeted things like, “We have to greet everyone at work but sometimes I won’t greet the Black people because they scare me,” and, “My uncle is dating an Asian. Aunt Ping please make me sushi.”

“MTV pulled Teen Mom OG At Home: Cory & Taylor’s Baby Special from its Tuesday schedule and is ending our relationship with Taylor Selfridge in light of her past racist statements on social media,” an MTV spokesperson told Heavy. “MTV strongly condemns systemic racism and stands with those raising their voices against injustice.”

Though Selfridge had not promoted it, Cory Wharton made several social media posts where he teased the special and shared pictures of his second daughter, Mila Mae Wharton. Those posts have now been deleted.

Selfridge Claimed She Quit Reality TV

While MTV told Heavy Selfridge was fired, the former reality TV star said she quit the series. “As you guys know already our special didn’t air tonight. I made the decision last week to not film the next season of Teen Mom OG with Cory for the benefit of myself and my daughter,” she wrote in an Instagram post on June 10.

“I don’t believe the reality tv lifestyle benefits me any further at this point in my life,” she continued.” With current events being what they are and reality tv being selective in who they apply rules to or what is considered acceptable behavior, I do not have any further respect.”

“Once again, I apologize for anyone I have hurt or offended in the past. I have addressed my mistakes many times on the network and I would like to move on and continue to be the best version of myself. My past does not define who I am today and I hope you guys can see the change. Please respect my decision to provide a normal, healthy life for my family.”

Wharton Sounded Off About MTV’s Decision in Now-Deleted Tweets

Wharton did not take kindly to MTV’s decision. Though his social media posts from the past week have been scrubbed, various Teen Mom fan sites on Instagram took screenshots of his activity.

He liked a post from a netizen who criticized MTV’s decision. “How they gonna cancel your second daughter, a mixed blessing and a celebration of new life… in a world that’s fighting for her equality and help the cause?” the person wrote. “Something is so backward here. Idk sad day.”

Wharton also threatened that the “flood gates” were going to open after their special was cut. “Some of your favorites might be getting exposed soon,” he wrote.

Selfridge’s firing comes on the heels of Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni being released from Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules following allegations of racial insensitivity.

MTV also fired Challenge star Dee Nguyen on June 8 over comments she made about the Black Lives Matter movement. “As a result of Dee Nguyen’s offensive comments on the Black Lives Matter movement, we have severed ties with her. Out of respect for our Challengers, we’ll air our season as planned,” the network wrote on Twitter. “We strongly condemn systemic racism and stand with those raising their voices against injustice.”

