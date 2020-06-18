Tahira ‘TeeTee’ Francis & Fiance Shawn Rogers Welcome Baby Boy

On We TV’s Growing Up Hip Hop, Tahira “Tee Tee” Francis’ pregnancy has been a huge storyline throughout the most recent season. She and her fiance, Shawn Rogers, welcomed their first child into the world on June 7, 2020.

In an Instagram post, TeeTee shared the news, writing, “30 years ago my mom’s good friend & renowned doctor delivered me, and we were so blessed to have her deliver our baby boy! And then there were 3.”

Cast members from GUHH commented on the post to congratulate the new parents. JoJo Simmons wrote “Congrats Tee!” Vanessa Simmons left heart-eye emojis on the post, and Lil Eazy E wrote “Congrats.”

Shawn and TeeTee named their child Laith Fitzpatrcik Ayan Rogers.

TeeTee Was Excited To Welcome Her Baby

In last week’s episode of GUHH, fans saw TeeTee break down in tears because she was having a hard pregnancy.

Tee Tee talked to Briana and starts to tear up when discussing her pregnancy, saying it’s a big change and it wasn’t planned. She emphasized that she’s not upset about it, but it’s been difficult.

“Honestly, I’m like stressed all the time,” she said. “I’m trying not to be stressed, obviously, because it goes to babies. And I don’t want to end up with a sad baby because I was sad during it… It’s just been really hard. I haven’t been super happy.”

“I don’t know what the f**k is going to happen,” she tells Briana in the sneak peek. “I guess I had more of a fairytale look at everything.”

In the sneak peek, Briana says she wants Tee Tee to open up about how she’s actually feeling because of the unplanned pregnancy. The mom-to-be shared that she hadn’t told most people that she was pregnant and that her therapist told her she’s in denial.

“This wasn’t necessarily my life plan,” she says to her friend.

Shawn and TeeTee are Engaged

Though the pregnancy was not planned, Shawn and TeeTee were excited about what their future would hold when they spoke with Hollywood Life after revealing the pregnancy on the show.

“They say when you tell God your plans, he laughs. But I actually found out about October, and I thought I was super out of shape. I just started working with this new trainer, and it was like three days in a row that I was throwing up,” TeeTee said. “I was in Jamaica at the moment, and my trainer told me Dengue fever is going around and I should go to the doctor and get checked out. I actually thought I had Dengue fever and then found out I was pregnant.”

The couple got engaged in February, but their wedding plans have been put on hold due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

The proposal will be shown on the season finale of Growing Up Hip Hop.

“It was totally out of the blue in the sense that I had no clue,” Tee Tee told HollywoodLife. “Actually, everyone’s still in trouble with me because I don’t know how that many people managed to trick me because, usually, I’m so on top of everything. We talked about getting engaged and married, but I wasn’t trying to put any pressure on it. It totally surprised me.”

