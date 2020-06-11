WATCH: Terrence J & Marlon Wayans’ Heated Fight Fools Twitter

Terrence J and Marlon Wayans fight

Getty Terrence J and Marlon Wayans tricked viewers with heated argument on social media.

Terrence J was absolutely panned on Twitter for talking trash to fellow actor and comedian Marlon Wayans on Thursday. Terrence J, whose full name is Terrence Jenkins, attempted to “school” Wayans on making it Hollywood without having a famous family to back you up.

While the former 106 & Park host was chatting with Wayans on Instagram live, he said, “Listen, let me just school you on something man. This ain’t all about your family. Your family can’t bail you out of this one, alright. There’s other people in the world that are not Wayans’ people.”

Wayans was to quick him off by saying, “Let me tell you something about family, I don’t ever need them to bail me out of nothing. They raised me, if you ever think I’m great because of me, you’re wrong. I’m great because of the tribe that raised me. You’re gonna respect the tribe.”

The heated argument was awkward for all viewers, and after the video was shared on Twitter, Terrence J’s name became the No. 1 national trending term with users online dragging him for talking trash about the Wayans family.

“You can’t talk to me for two seconds?” Terrence asked, to which Marlon said, “No, because you’re disrespecting the culture.”

“Get off of Keenan Ivory Wayans’ lap for just two seconds,” Terrence J said of Wayans’s older brother, to which Wayans said, “Now you’re talking crazy.”

“Bro, Some of us have to make it on our own,” Terrence said. “That’s all I’m saying. We can’t have our family to f***king lifting us up all the time. Bro some of us gotta make it on our own,” he said.

Defending his famous family Wayans said, “If you want me to listen you gotta start with, your family is great.”

“Bro, self-made millionaire,” Terrence said, referring to his North Carolina A&T State University fraternity, Omega Psi Phi.

“See, you’re in a frat,” Wayans said, as the conversation got even more heated. “Terrence, ima talk, then you talk. I just want to talk intellectually for a second and now the wine is talking and I’m trying to have a conversation with you.”

Twitter Came to Wayans’ Defense & Absolutely Dragged Terrence J

The fight between Terrence J and Wayans caused online users to come to bat for Marlon and his family. One Twitter member wrote, “TJ got some low self esteem. Had to run to his frat in an attempt to build some type of response. Smh. Marlon is talking family commitment and unity and hustle and TJ talking about a group he paid to join to act as family. Real family vs Bought friends.”

The love online users have for the Wayans family came out in full force, and Terrence J was put on blast by online users.

The Entire Fight was Faked to Promote The New Comedy Parody Show, ‘The Awful Truth’

Terrence J and Wayans tricked thousands of people on Twitter with their fake beef. After a few hours of users online backing Wayans, blessing his family for all they’ve done for black people in comedy, the real reason behind their argument was revealed.

Terrence J, 38, tweeted, “THE AWFUL TRUTH with me and Marlon is a COMEDY Parody show. NOT REAL. The segment is called “WHAT HATERS SAY.” New episode today. Please tell the ppl in the back.”

One Twitter member asked, “Damn we owe Terrence J an apology,” to which he said, “Hell Yeah y’all do! lol the show is literally a fake roast! Written by Marlon. On both of our pages. Y’all tried it tho lol.”

