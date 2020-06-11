WATCH: Terrence J & Marlon Wayans’ Heated Fight Fools Twitter

Terrence J was absolutely panned on Twitter for talking trash to fellow actor and comedian Marlon Wayans on Thursday. Terrence J, whose full name is Terrence Jenkins, attempted to “school” Wayans on making it Hollywood without having a famous family to back you up.

While the former 106 & Park host was chatting with Wayans on Instagram live, he said, “Listen, let me just school you on something man. This ain’t all about your family. Your family can’t bail you out of this one, alright. There’s other people in the world that are not Wayans’ people.”

Wayans was to quick him off by saying, “Let me tell you something about family, I don’t ever need them to bail me out of nothing. They raised me, if you ever think I’m great because of me, you’re wrong. I’m great because of the tribe that raised me. You’re gonna respect the tribe.”

Terrence J sound stupid and like a hater . A solid family BUILDS TOGETHER Keenen Wayans did exactly he was pose to do for the culture and his family and his family STOOD ON THEIR OWN TALENT period. Shit wasnt handed to any of them they put in work ! Terrence and his barking wack pic.twitter.com/1ldNmdr4bL — Devil Dick Connoisseur 👑🇯🇲 (@__GeorgiePorgie) June 11, 2020

The heated argument was awkward for all viewers, and after the video was shared on Twitter, Terrence J’s name became the No. 1 national trending term with users online dragging him for talking trash about the Wayans family.

“You can’t talk to me for two seconds?” Terrence asked, to which Marlon said, “No, because you’re disrespecting the culture.”

“Get off of Keenan Ivory Wayans’ lap for just two seconds,” Terrence J said of Wayans’s older brother, to which Wayans said, “Now you’re talking crazy.”

“Bro, Some of us have to make it on our own,” Terrence said. “That’s all I’m saying. We can’t have our family to f***king lifting us up all the time. Bro some of us gotta make it on our own,” he said.

Defending his famous family Wayans said, “If you want me to listen you gotta start with, your family is great.”

“Bro, self-made millionaire,” Terrence said, referring to his North Carolina A&T State University fraternity, Omega Psi Phi.

“See, you’re in a frat,” Wayans said, as the conversation got even more heated. “Terrence, ima talk, then you talk. I just want to talk intellectually for a second and now the wine is talking and I’m trying to have a conversation with you.”

Twitter Came to Wayans’ Defense & Absolutely Dragged Terrence J

Marlon Wayans didn’t give us all these treasures to be disrespected by a subpar tv host like Terrence J pic.twitter.com/zD5blwpQEr — DeV the Erotic 🌈 (@_DeVanique) June 11, 2020

The fight between Terrence J and Wayans caused online users to come to bat for Marlon and his family. One Twitter member wrote, “TJ got some low self esteem. Had to run to his frat in an attempt to build some type of response. Smh. Marlon is talking family commitment and unity and hustle and TJ talking about a group he paid to join to act as family. Real family vs Bought friends.”

Terrence J is hating on the Wayans family for some reason. So here is a picture of the Wayans family together: pic.twitter.com/MspCnBgzjA — Dorean Rose (@DoreanRose) June 11, 2020

terrence j isn’t the only black person that feels like that either. mfs be brainwashed and feel like you HAVE to “struggle” to make it. struggle olympics. weird as fuck. white people get help generation after generation. keenan ivory gave them an inch and the fam EXECUTED. — ً (@llerameilla) June 11, 2020

Marlon Wayans is known for being part of one of the most successful families in comedy, television, and film. Terrence J is known for being a great value version of AJ from 106 & Park. I don’t know the context of that conversation but I saw enough to know Terrence J is corny. — Ngozi Pelosi (@DrTGIF) June 11, 2020

Is Terrence J ok? Is he having a pre mid life crisis? Imagine trying to come for the Wayans…imagine trying to shit on them for doing what they were supposed to do….they put their entire family on and made sure everybody ate. It’s not anyone’s fault that you peaked on 106&park pic.twitter.com/eP5ljt9EiU — Janelle (@itsjanelled) June 11, 2020

terrence j doing all that country ass barking while marlon trying to make a point, smh. he's a fuckin clown. you went to college, AND? keenen put his WHOLE FAMILY ON & they took the baton & RAN WITH IT, as they should have. terrence j disrespectful AF. smfh. — 🍯 (@thezeeproject) June 11, 2020

The love online users have for the Wayans family came out in full force, and Terrence J was put on blast by online users.

The Entire Fight was Faked to Promote The New Comedy Parody Show, ‘The Awful Truth’

THE AWFUL TRUTH with me and Marlon is a COMEDY Parody show. NOT REAL. The segment is called “WHAT HATERS SAY.” New episode today. Please tell the ppl in the back. — Terrence J (@TerrenceJ) June 11, 2020

Terrence J and Wayans tricked thousands of people on Twitter with their fake beef. After a few hours of users online backing Wayans, blessing his family for all they’ve done for black people in comedy, the real reason behind their argument was revealed.

Terrence J, 38, tweeted, “THE AWFUL TRUTH with me and Marlon is a COMEDY Parody show. NOT REAL. The segment is called “WHAT HATERS SAY.” New episode today. Please tell the ppl in the back.”

Hell Yeah y’all do! lol the show is literally a fake roast! Written by Marlon. On both of our pages. Y’all tried it tho lol https://t.co/X3ojLOBD9G — Terrence J (@TerrenceJ) June 11, 2020

One Twitter member asked, “Damn we owe Terrence J an apology,” to which he said, “Hell Yeah y’all do! lol the show is literally a fake roast! Written by Marlon. On both of our pages. Y’all tried it tho lol.”

