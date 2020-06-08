‘The Bachelor & Bachelorette’ Updates: Couples Still Together Today

As is the case with most reality shows that revolve around love and dating, not all of the couples who got together on The Bachelor are still together today. In fact, it’s safe to say that more have split up than stayed together. Still, some pairs who found love on the ABC series are together, others have gotten married, and a handful have even started a family.

Read on to learn which Bachelor couples are still together today.

Ryan Stutter & Trista Rehn

Ryan and Trista are The Bachelor franchise’s OG couple. They date back to the first-ever season of the show.

Today, the couple has two children: Max and Blakesley.

Jason Mesnick and Molly Malaney

Mesnick was the Bachelor for Season 13 of the series. He initially picked Melissa Rycroft, but on After the Final Rose, he changed his mind and asked date runner-up Molly Malaney, instead. Fortunately, it’s worked out well for the two of them.

Ashley Hebert & J.P. Rosenbaum

Is it a surprise that Chris Harrison officiated this couple’s wedding? Probably not. Ashley and J.P. are from Season 7 of the show. The couple now has two children together: son Fordham Rhys and daughter Essex Reese.

Desiree Hartsock & Chris Siegfried

While everyone thought Brooks Forester was bound to be Desiree’s season winner, things didn’t quite pan out for them. Instead, Hartsock accepted Siegfried’s proposal, and the couple is still happily married today. They welcomed their second son in 2019.

Sean Lowe & Catherine Giudici

Sean and Catherine are #couplegoals, and have been together and thriving ever since their live-TV wedding in 2014.

Carly Waddell & Evan Bass

Another couple who had a rocky beginning, but are still together today, Carly and Evan got together on Bachelor in Paradise. Together, they live in Nashville with their two children and Evan’s three sons from a previous relationship.

Jojo Fletcher & Jordan Rodgers

Jojo and Jordan met on Season 12 of The Bachelorette and are still going strong today, though they have yet to set a wedding date. They’ve even forayed into HGTV land.

Rachel Lindsay & Bryan Abasolo

Rachel and Bryan live in Dallas together, and things seem to be going great for the couple. They ended up getting married in August 2019 in a wedding that–unlike the majority– was not televised.

Jade Roper & Tanner Tolbert

Bachelor In Paradise makes for some juicy reality TV, and many of the couples that get together on the show end up being a flop. But not Jade and Tanner. This couple got together on Season 2 of BIP and were married in a televised wedding.

Raven Gates & Adam Gottschalk

Raven and Adam got together during Season 4 of Bachelor In Paradise. The couple lives in Dallas. They got engaged in May 2019.

Arie Lyundyk Jr. & Lauren Burnham

Another dramatic season came with Arie Lyundyk, who chose Becca Kufrin before taking it back and choosing runner-up Lauren Burnham. It worked well for Lyundyk and Burnham, though. They married in January 2019 and welcomed a daughter in May.

Becca Kufrin & Garrett Yrigoyen

Speaking of Becca Kufrin, she ended up doing just fine. She and Garrett live in Carlsbad, California, with their corgi, Minno.

Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon

Ah, what would The Bachelor be without the oh-so-dramatic story of Jared and Ashley? The couple met on Season 2 of BIP, and Ashley was into Jared from the get-go. Unfortunately, it wasn’t reciprocated… at first. But after two years, the couple became, well, a couple. They married in Newport, Rhode Island, in 2019.

Kaitlyn Bristowe & Jason Tartick

Kaitlyn was initially engaged to Shawn Booth. But when things went south with that, she started dating Jason Tartick and the couple has been a success story for the past two years.

Dean Unglert & Caelynn Miller-Keyes

Are Dean and Caelynn living in a van? Yes, it seems they are. But it also seems to be working for them. However, Dean seems to believe marriage is not in their future. In December 2019, Dean told Cosmo, “That’s never going to happen. She does joke around about us getting married all the time, and I always say, ‘Sorry, it’s not going to happen.’ I don’t know, I’m super unconventional and she obviously is a little more conventional. We joke around about it. Just try to keep expectations to a minimum, you know? Like I said on the show, underpromise, overdeliver.”

Hannah Godwin & Dylan Barbour

One of Bachelor Nation’s most adorable couples, Hannah and Dylan seem to be thriving– at least that’s what it seems like on their Instagram.

