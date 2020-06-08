‘The Bachelor & Bachelorette’ Updates: Couples Still Together Today

As is the case with most reality shows that revolve around love and dating, not all of the couples who got together on The Bachelor are still together today. In fact, it’s safe to say that more have split up than stayed together. Still, some pairs who found love on the ABC series are together, others have gotten married, and a handful have even started a family.
Read on to learn which Bachelor couples are still together today.
Ryan Stutter & Trista Rehn
Ryan and Trista are The Bachelor franchise’s OG couple. They date back to the first-ever season of the show.
Today, the couple has two children: Max and Blakesley.
Jason Mesnick and Molly Malaney
Mesnick was the Bachelor for Season 13 of the series. He initially picked Melissa Rycroft, but on After the Final Rose, he changed his mind and asked date runner-up Molly Malaney, instead. Fortunately, it’s worked out well for the two of them.
Ashley Hebert & J.P. Rosenbaum
View this post on Instagram
Being the perfect mom — and wife to J.P., of course! — means prioritizing self-care. Check out my #cratejoy collection for all the picks that help me be everything to everyone… including myself! My current fave is the organic, natural self-care box Merkaela, because it includes everything I need for a clear, holistic approach to mind and body. Check out my #linkinbio to shop my favorite picks! 📸 credit @darcygrafphoto
Is it a surprise that Chris Harrison officiated this couple’s wedding? Probably not. Ashley and J.P. are from Season 7 of the show. The couple now has two children together: son Fordham Rhys and daughter Essex Reese.
Desiree Hartsock & Chris Siegfried
While everyone thought Brooks Forester was bound to be Desiree’s season winner, things didn’t quite pan out for them. Instead, Hartsock accepted Siegfried’s proposal, and the couple is still happily married today. They welcomed their second son in 2019.
Sean Lowe & Catherine Giudici
View this post on Instagram
I’ve laid off social media for the last several days. Didn’t have the words and I guess I didn’t want to come across as self-serving by posting something without giving it serious thought. Not to mention, I’m fairly certain most of the world does not care what a former reality TV guy thinks about anything- much less something as heavy as this. But I know I have a voice and I know I need to use that voice for what is right. I still don’t think I can properly articulate everything I’m feeling but I’ll start with this… As a Christ-follower, I see the world and its brokenness through a different lens. Here’s what God’s word teaches us- weep with those who weep (Romans12:15), love one another as I have loved you (John 15:12), love your neighbor as yourself (Mark 12:31) and the Lord is near to the broken-hearted (Psalm 34:18). In other words, we are COMMANDED to love and empathize with our black brothers and sisters who are hurting, who are mad, who feel unheard, who are grieving, who are scared, who feel mistreated. My children will not know how it feels to be black but they will definitely be taught how to love their neighbors (ALL neighbors) and empathize and weep with those who are weeping because our creator who loves us so much also wept with those who were hurting (John 11:35).
Sean and Catherine are #couplegoals, and have been together and thriving ever since their live-TV wedding in 2014.
Carly Waddell & Evan Bass
Another couple who had a rocky beginning, but are still together today, Carly and Evan got together on Bachelor in Paradise. Together, they live in Nashville with their two children and Evan’s three sons from a previous relationship.
Jojo Fletcher & Jordan Rodgers
Jojo and Jordan met on Season 12 of The Bachelorette and are still going strong today, though they have yet to set a wedding date. They’ve even forayed into HGTV land.
Rachel Lindsay & Bryan Abasolo
View this post on Instagram
We call today “Copper de Mayo” because today is the day @kingcopperash was found by @constancecherones. Today is his “found day” and the day we celebrate his birthday! We never knew rescuing Copper would bring us so much joy! We love you little man! Give Copper a shoutout below with a little 🐕🐶🐾🎉 #rescuedismyfavoritebreed
Rachel and Bryan live in Dallas together, and things seem to be going great for the couple. They ended up getting married in August 2019 in a wedding that–unlike the majority– was not televised.
Jade Roper & Tanner Tolbert
Bachelor In Paradise makes for some juicy reality TV, and many of the couples that get together on the show end up being a flop. But not Jade and Tanner. This couple got together on Season 2 of BIP and were married in a televised wedding.
Raven Gates & Adam Gottschalk
View this post on Instagram
Calling all the brides out there👋🏻❤️ This month would’ve been our wedding month! ⛪️ During this time of quarantine some big things have happened! (And didn’t happen) Adam turned 30! ✨ we moved into our house (a big task for the two of us) ✨ our bachelor/bachelorette and bridal parties have been cancelled and the future is unknown & of course We’ve post poned our wedding👰🏻 But! We are staying positive! We’re so lucky to have nurses and doctors on the frontlines & we are doing our part to be safe and keep people around us safe! ❤️ that’s what matters! ❤️ how have my fellow brides been handling this time? 👰🏻👰🏼👰🏾👰🏿👰🏽I hope through all of this, everyone is staying healthy & HAPPY 😄🥰 #bride #brides #wedding #weddingseason #fiance #engagement #bridetobe #almostmarried #married
Raven and Adam got together during Season 4 of Bachelor In Paradise. The couple lives in Dallas. They got engaged in May 2019.
Arie Lyundyk Jr. & Lauren Burnham
Another dramatic season came with Arie Lyundyk, who chose Becca Kufrin before taking it back and choosing runner-up Lauren Burnham. It worked well for Lyundyk and Burnham, though. They married in January 2019 and welcomed a daughter in May.
Becca Kufrin & Garrett Yrigoyen
Speaking of Becca Kufrin, she ended up doing just fine. She and Garrett live in Carlsbad, California, with their corgi, Minno.
Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon
View this post on Instagram
I surprised Jared with an at home date last night. For all my single friends out there, if you’re looking to enhance your dating profile so you can line up all the virtual dates, check out the link in my bio to catch Jared and I hosting the latest episode #DineandDish with @plentyoffish. Who knows, it might even lead to a post-quarantine date! If you’re like the singles we spoke with in this episode, you may not realize your profile is portraying you as nit-picky or a big partier. #plentyoffish
Ah, what would The Bachelor be without the oh-so-dramatic story of Jared and Ashley? The couple met on Season 2 of BIP, and Ashley was into Jared from the get-go. Unfortunately, it wasn’t reciprocated… at first. But after two years, the couple became, well, a couple. They married in Newport, Rhode Island, in 2019.
Kaitlyn Bristowe & Jason Tartick
View this post on Instagram
Jason went from a bro for life to my best friend and soul mate for life. If you haven’t heard how we met (cuz I never talk about it), here it is! You probably haven’t heard the sweet nothings we tell each other at the end though ;). Made me fall more in love with you after watching it @jason_tartick. #HopelessRomantic guy over here. Link in bio to watch the full episode! @9towineshow
Kaitlyn was initially engaged to Shawn Booth. But when things went south with that, she started dating Jason Tartick and the couple has been a success story for the past two years.
Dean Unglert & Caelynn Miller-Keyes
Are Dean and Caelynn living in a van? Yes, it seems they are. But it also seems to be working for them. However, Dean seems to believe marriage is not in their future. In December 2019, Dean told Cosmo, “That’s never going to happen. She does joke around about us getting married all the time, and I always say, ‘Sorry, it’s not going to happen.’ I don’t know, I’m super unconventional and she obviously is a little more conventional. We joke around about it. Just try to keep expectations to a minimum, you know? Like I said on the show, underpromise, overdeliver.”
Hannah Godwin & Dylan Barbour
One of Bachelor Nation’s most adorable couples, Hannah and Dylan seem to be thriving– at least that’s what it seems like on their Instagram.
READ NEXT: Tom Lester Dead: ‘Green Acres’ Actor Dies at 81