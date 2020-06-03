‘AGT’ Singer Thomas Day Breaks Hearts Across America

Thomas Day made viewers and the judges swoon when he began to sing a song by Finneas for his audition on America’s Got Talent. He made it through to the next round with three yes votes.

In what ended up being the second performance on the second episode of season 15, Day came out to sing “Break my Heart Again” by Finneas. He was met with overwhelming cheers from the audience, but judge Howie Mandel wasn’t quite as impressed.

Ultimately, Day earned a “yes” from Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Simon Cowell, though Howie told him no.

Day Performed “Break My Heart Again”

According to his Instagram, Day makes music and is planning on going on tour at some point. He has over 76 thousand followers on the platform.

Prior to the performance, he announced his appearance on Instagram, writing “waiting for @agt to show on @nbc !!! Make sure everyone tunes into to see me sing for America. love you all!!!”

He has also posted videos of him singing Bestfriend by Rex Orange County, If the World Was Ending by JP Saxe and more. His YouTube channel has over 3,000 subscribers at the time of writing.

He has uploaded videos of him singing “Killing Me Softly” by Fugees, “Yesterday” by The Beatles and “Hallelujah” by Jeff Buckley. They all have over 1,000 views with one even reaching 7,600.

Viewers Loved The Performance

Not only did the crowd seem to love the performance, but people on Twitter watching the show as it premiered loved watching the football player sing.

One user wrote, “Whoooweeee we got some singing competition great job Thomas Day.”

Another wanted to know how to find him on Twitter, writing “Ok… where’s Thomas Day’s Twitter Handle? He is…glorious!!!”

Someone even said that the reason Howie wasn’t a fan of the performance was possibly because of Thomas’s hair, writing “@howiemandel is just jealous of Thomas’ hair. What does he know about singing? ‘Are you nervous? I’d say no!'”

Another agreed that Howie should have given him a yes, writing “I am in LOVE with the performance Thomas just gave on @AGT. Cannot wait to see what the future holds for him.”

Viewers were also relieved that Simon gave Thomas a yes after holding out for a moment, and others tagged Finneas in their tweets to let them know that someone talented had performed his song.

“Simon I am so glad you gave the third yes to Thomas Day! He was really very good,” one person said.

Another said “Well done! Thomas Day looks like the 80’s dude Andrew McCarthy #AGT”

Day is an NFL recruit and will likely continue making music, as he seems to be very passionate about it.

Day’s act followed The Divas & Drummers of Compton, which is a drumming group made up of members as young as 3 years old. The group was formed to raise money for its young participants to go to college, and their act even involved an acrobatic dance team.

America’s Got Talent season 15 episodes air on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.

