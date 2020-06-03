Where Thomas Rhett, His Wife & Kids Call Home

Thomas Rhett is among the country stars performing as part of CMT Celebrates Our Heroes: An Artists of the Year Special, airing on Wednesday, June 3. With the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing order ongoing, Rhett and his fellow artists will be performing from the comfort and safety of their own homes.

Rhett lives with his wife Laura Atkins, their three young children Willa Gray, Ada James, and Lennon, as well as their dog Kona and Cash. While Thomas Rhett grew up in Valdosta, Georgia, he and his family moved to and currently live in Nashville, Tennessee.

Rhett & His Family Moved to a New House Ahead of the Birth of His 3rd Child

As part of their preparation for their growing family, Rhett and Atkins moved their growing family into a new house.

According to Taste of Country, Rhett said in a media statement in October 2019, “We’re moving because we’ve completely outgrown our house. Now we’ll have somewhere for everybody to sleep, which is nice, and we’re just pumped. Willa Gray and Ada are always touching Lauren’s stomach. We haven’t picked a name yet, but we’ve got a few floating around and we’re trying to figure it out.”

In 2017, Rhett and Atkins gave People a look at their daughters’ bedrooms in their old home. She said, that Ada’s room was “a sweet nursery. Not too much pink – I’m not a pink girl.” For Willa’s room, she explained, “[It’s] the same way – I was adamant about not having a giant pink room for my girls. But we love it. She seems to enjoy it so far, so I think it’s working.” While they don’t live in that house anymore, it’s likely that Laura stuck to her interior design taste while designing her children’s new bedrooms.

Their third child, Lennon, was born earlier this year. Sharing his family’s good news on Instagram, Rhett wrote in a post, “Lennon Love Akins was born at 8:30 AM on February 10th! It was such a joy to watch this little angel be brought into the world. My wife is just incredible through the entire birth. watching our kids meet Lennon for the first time was probably the sweetest thing I’ve ever seen in my whole life! Ada James and Willa Gray are going to be the best big sisters on the planet. The Lord is so good and I’m so grateful for my beautiful growing family!! Y’all pray for us as we switch from man on man defense to zone.”

Through the Quarantine, Rhett & Atkins Have Shared Photos & Videos of Their Family Happy at Home

In addition to participating in virtual concerts and posting music dedications to healthcare professionals working to help COVID-19 patients, Rhett has been sharing personal content documenting this time at home as a father and a husband.

In one of her own Instagram posts, Atkins revealed that Rhett’s brother spent weeks quarantining at their home with her, Thomas, and the kids. With the funny family video of him dancing, she wrote “how we feel about being quarantined with my brother in law for almost 3 weeks now. starring: my bro in law (clearly we’re not having any fun at all).”

CMT Celebrates Our Heroes: An Artists of the Year Special airs on Wednesday, June 3 at 8/7c on CMT, Paramount Network, Pop TV and TV Land.

