TI Harris’ Comments on His Daughter’s Hymen Virginity Tests at the Gyno

Rapper T.I. made headlines last year when he said that he took his daughter, Deyjah Harris, to the doctor to check if her hymen was still intact to confirm she was a virgin. She has since said the comments were traumatizing.

Following the problematic comments from the rapper, New York state even considered a ban on the practice of “virginity testing.”

T.I. and his family are the stars of T.I. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle, and in a recent episode, Deyjah spoke about how she felt after learning about comments made by her father. She said she found out about the comments via social media while she was on a family vacation out of the country.

What Did T.I. Say About His Daughter’s Virginity?

T.I. said that he makes his daughter go to the gynecologist every year to ensure she’s still a virgin when he was on the Ladies Like Us podcast.

“I will say as of her 18th birthday, her hymen is still intact,” he said at the time. “Deyjah’s 18, just graduated high school now and she’s attending her first year of college, figuring it out for herself… and yes, not only have we had the conversation [about sex], we have yearly trips to the gynecologist to check her hymen.”

He said that right after they celebrate her birthday, he puts a sticky note on her door that says “gyno. Tomorrow. 9:30.” She was then made to sign a form to share confidential medical information with her father. Medical doctors have pointed out that bike riding, athletics, horseback riding and athletic physical activity can break the hymen.

“So I say, ‘Look doc, she don’t ride no horses, she don’t ride no bike, she don’t play no sports. Just check the hymen please and give me back my results expeditiously.”

He has since said that he was never in the exam room and he was joking. He said the check-up only happened when his daughter was 15 or 16.

Deyjah Admitted The Comments Were Traumatizing

In a confessional interview during the recent episode, T.I.’s daughter talked about how she felt after the comments went viral.

“Things are completely uncomfortable for me right now,” she said. “We’re all together in this house, so I have to see my dad and be around him. And we’re in a foreign country, so it’s not like I can leave and get away.”

She continued, saying she felt “shocked, hurt, angry” and “embarrassed.” She explained that she was scrolling through Twitter and saw she’d been tagged in a post with the word “gynecologist” in it. She said that she knew what it was about without even reading the title.

T.I. Apologized For the Comments

In an episode of Red Table Talk, T.I. said he’d been oblivious to the fact that his comments would impact his daughter, and he has apologized for the comments.

Deyjah said that the relationship with her father is different now than it was before she learned of the comments, though.

“I’m not really gonna be able to get through to him [and] connect how I need to,” she said. “I just don’t really care to be around him right now. Our relationship, I’m gonna look at it differently. This situation is just a little traumatizing for me.”

