TikTok Star Siya Kakkar Dies at 16

TikTok star Siya Kakkar died by suicide at 16 years old, India Today reported. Her manager, Arjun Sarin, confirmed her death via Instagram on June 25. The Indian social media star had more than 1.3 million followers on TikTok, where she often posted short videos of her dancing. She was also active on social media platforms like Instagram, Snapchat and YouTube.

“No more words,” Sarin wrote. “You will always be the best artist. Rest in peace.”

Kakkar posted a video the day before her death. It has since garnered more than 8 million views, where her followers flooded the comments section with more than 20,000 reactions. Her last Instagram post was shared less than a week before her death.

One of those who mourned Kakkar was fellow TikTok star Sunny Chopra, who boasts more than 11 million followers. “Really sad. RIP,” he wrote. Arishfa Khan who has more than 28 million followers also commented, “Rest in peace.”

According to the World Health Organization, nearly 800 000 people die by suicide every year. A 2016 study by the WHO said India had the highest rate of suicide in South East Asia.

Kakkar Was a ‘Bright Talent,’ Her Manager Said

Sarin said things were well in her professional life. “This must be due to something personal…work-wise she was doing well,” he said, according to India Today. “I had a word with her last night for a new project and she sounded normal.”Me and my company Fame Experts manage lots of artists and Siya was a bright talent. I am heading to her home in Preet Vihar.”

Viral Bhayani, a Bollywood and fashion photographer from Mumbai, India, mourned Kakkar, calling her a “sweet TikToker.”

Sad news 16 year old sweet tik-toker @siya_kakkar died by suicide . Before publishing this I spoke to her Talent management agency head Arjun Sarin who just spoke to her last night for a song collaboration and he says she was in a good mood and perfectly alright. Even he has no clue what went wrong that she had to go this way. You go through her videos and you can she was so good in her content, it’s really sad that she chose this path. If you are feeling depressed please dont do this

Kakkar’s untimely death comes the month after Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suspected suicide at 34 years old. He was well known in the Bollywood scene for playing India cricket star MS Dhoni in a biopic of his life.

If you are thinking about suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255).

READ NEXT: Purdue University Expels Student Over Racist TikTok Post