Tim & Melyza on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 2

Tim and Melyza are featured on the second season of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, which airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET. The reality stars met at a bar while Melyza was working as an au pair in America; the two hit it off immediately and attempted a long distance relationship while Tim worked out a way to bring Melyza back to the U.S.

Unfortunately, Tim broke Melyza’s trust while she was in the process of moving to Texas, so they changed their plans and decided to have Tim relocate to her home country instead. Here’s what you need to know about Tim, 34, and Melyza, 29, ahead of their Season 2 debut on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way:

Tim is Hoping to Prove His Love For Melyza By Moving to Colombia After Breaking Her Trust

Tim discussed his and Melyza’s trust issues during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, which can be viewed above. He explained that he broke his girlfriend’s trust and decided to move to Colombia instead of having her come to the U.S., in order to prove his love for her.

“I will kind of have to keep that one vague as far as what exactly happened, but every relationship has its challenges, whether it be with trust or whether it be with cultural differences if you’re dating someone from a completely different background,” Tim shared in the clip above. “And ultimately, there have been things that have transpired in our relationship you will find out about that have kind of affected her trust in me and her trust in our relationship in general.”

He also gave some insight into how he convinced Melyza to give him a second chance, despite their issues. He said, “I think she’s just an amazing person, [who] really thinks about me and the relationship and herself, honestly. I think it’s just as much of a decision she’s made for herself as it is for me in the relationship as far as fighting for this.”

He Believes Melyza is With Him Because He’s Genuine

The reality star also opened up about his thoughts on why Melyza is with him to begin with, despite breaking her trust. He told ET that he’s a “goofy, genuine guy” and his sincerity is something that Melyza values.

“You know, I honestly think what made her give me a chance in the very beginning was just that I’m genuine, you know? I’m goofy as hell. And I’ve really learned to embrace that and accept that about myself,” Tim said during the interview.

“Even if I try to be cool or spit game, I’m sure I was failing at that. I think it was just the goofiness and the fact that she was able to see that I was trying and I was being goofy because I don’t have any game,” he added. “I just have the genuine aspect of my personality. So it broke her down eventually.”

In a promo of the new season, Tim can be seen gushing about how beautiful his girlfriend is. “Leaving a secure job is crazy, but Melyza is absolutely gorgeous.”

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 2 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

