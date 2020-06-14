Hallmark’s ‘Timeless Love’ Was Filmed in Utah: Meet the Cast & See Photos

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is premiering a rare romance movie outside of the Christmas season on Sunday night, June 14, 2020 called Timeless Love. The movie stars Rachel Skarsten and Brant Daugherty. Read on to learn all about the cast in the Hallmark film, where it was filmed, and see behind-the-scenes photos. This article will have minor spoilers in terms of photos from the movie, behind-the-scenes pictures, and film locations.

Timeless Love premieres Sunday, June 14 at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central.) Encores will air June 19 at 9 p.m. Eastern, June 25 at 7 p.m., and July 14 at 9 p.m. Eastern.

If you’re wondering why the movie has such a wintry feel, it’s because it was actually a Christmas movie that was originally released on Amazon Prime on December 15, 2019. But this is the first time it’s premiered on a Hallmark channel.

The synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “Megan seems to have the perfect life with a wonderful husband named Thomas and two adorable children. When she awakens from a coma, Megan discovers she is not married…and never has been. But when she meets Thomas for real, she seizes the chance to help him fall in love with her, again – for the first time.”

‘Timeless Love’ Was Filmed in Utah

Audiences are loving "Timeless Love"!

Watch it now and leave a review on Amazon https://t.co/6SlAyhxJl8 pic.twitter.com/51JPQ4z2Zq — Utah Film Awards (@AwardsUtah) December 31, 2019

Timeless Love was filmed in Utah. The Utah Film Commission announced the movies premiere on Hallmark on Twitter, sharing that filming locations included the Utah Valley Simulation Center, Wadley Farms, and UVU.

'Timeless Love' premieres tonight on @hallmarkmovie. They shot all around Utah County in places like; Utah Valley Simulation Center, Wadley Farms, and UVU. Tell us if you recognize other locations as you tune in! 👇 #FilmUtah #TheStoryIsUtah https://t.co/sVlRPnMnPS pic.twitter.com/MqgL8Pc40N — Utah Film Commission (@Film_Utah) June 14, 2020

The movie was filmed in 2018.

Ooh, finally! I've been wanting to see this @RachieSkarsten – @brantdaugherty flick since they posted this fun pic from the Utah set of Timeless Love in 2018!😂 https://t.co/u4fe1wSUaK pic.twitter.com/zPWRZoL7i6 — Rachael Ellenbogen (@TheRachaelE) May 24, 2020

The aquarium scene was filmed in Draper, Utah at the Living Planet Aquarium. That shark tank scene is a real exhibit at the aquarium.

Parts of the movie were also filmed at the Aspenwood Manor in Provo, Utah, according to a comment on Amazon’s listing.

Other scenes were filmed in Orem, Utah.

The Utah Valley Simulation Center was another location. UVU was another filming location.

Some farm scenes were filmed at Wadley Farms in Lindon, Utah. Wadley Farms is a gorgeous wedding venue that’s been family operated since 1869.

Meet The Cast for ‘Timeless Love’

Rachel Skarsten stars as Megan. She’s perhaps best known for her role as Alice/Beth Kane on Batwoman. Her other credits include For Love, Imposters (Poppy), Acquainted, Molly’s Game, Reign (Elizabeth Tudor), Lost Girl (Tamsin), Wyonna Earp, Republic of Doyle, The LA Complex, Flashpoint (Natalie), Birds of Prey (Dinah), Little Men (Elizabeth), and more.

Brant Daugherty stars as Thomas. His many credits include Relationship Status (Church), A Christmas Movie Christmas, Mingle All the Way, Fifty Shades Freed, Freakish (Jake), Pretty Little Liars (Noel Kahn), Dear White People (Thane Lockwood), Days of Our Lives (Brian), Super Sportslets (Ben), Army Wives (Patrick Clarke), Private (Thomas Pearson), and more.

Rick Macy stars as Patrick Claybourne. His credits include Book of Mormon Videos (Lehi), Christmas Made to Order, An Hour Behind, Inspired Guns, The Cokeville Miracle, Out of Step, Touched by an Angel, Return to the Secret Garden, and much more.

Also starring in the movie are:

Liz Christensen (Eve Doyle)

Jill Adler (Debra Murphy)

Terence Goodman (Howard Murphy)

Natalie Riskas (Natalie)

Here are some more photos from the movie.

