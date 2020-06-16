During Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles season 12, Tracy Tutor isn’t just selling real estate for her high-powered clients — she also sold her Brentwood, California, mansion back in November 2019. Here’s what you need to know about the property and the buyers.

Tracy Tutor’s Brentwood Mansion Info and Specs

VideoVideo related to tracy tutor’s brentwood mansion bought by hong kong billionaire’s son 2020-06-16T19:01:58-04:00

Originally listed at $24 million, Tutor’s Brentwood, California, mansion boasts 10,000 square feet of living space, seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, and a guest house with its own bedroom setup, according to Variety.

Bravo TV reports that it was designed and built by architect Steve Giannetti in 2008 and features a two-story foyer with a grand staircase, a billiards room, a formal dining room, an informal dining nook that opens to the backyard, a gourmet chef’s kitchen with two islands, a butler’s pantry, an expansive master suite, a wine cellar, a gym, a playroom for the children upstairs, and a pool and spa next to the outdoor living room in the backyard.

According to Curbed, Tutor, who is the first female cast member of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, bought the home in 2009 for $13.5 million.

A Silicon Valley Couple Bought the Property for $20 Million

VideoVideo related to tracy tutor’s brentwood mansion bought by hong kong billionaire’s son 2020-06-16T19:01:58-04:00

Tutor didn’t get quite what she was asking for her mansion at $24 million. Instead, Bo Shan and Catherine Dooling purchased the property for $19.7 million, reported Variety.

Shan and Cooling are a married couple in their mid-30s who moved to Brentwood from the Silicon Valley area of Northern California. Dooling is an investment officer for the Silicon Valley Community Foundation and Shan is the founder of the hedge fund Gobi Capital LLC, which has offices in both San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Shan is also the son of Hong Kong billionaire Weijian Shan, the chairman and CEO of PAG Group, a private equity firm worth $30 billion. The elder Shan frequently appears on CNBC and in the Wall Street Journal as a financial and economic commentator.

Variety reported that Shan and Dooling also kept their residence in Atherton, California, a mansion they bought in 2016 for $16.4 million that bears a striking resemblance to their new Brentwood home.

Tutor Moved to Beverly Hills

According to Bravo TV, after selling her Brentwood home, Tutor moved to Beverly Hills. She immediately invited fellow agent and “Energy Witch” Erika Kita to bless her new place and clear its energy with sage.

The new home boasts “an oversized vintage rug in bold turquoise and pink hues, the room features a bright orange velvet sectional, a huge zebra-patterned ottoman” and “black-and-white striped floors” in the living room.

To celebrate her new home, Tutor threw a party planned by Michelle Yang. In her photos from the soiree, you can see a beautiful gray marble fireplace and what looks like a spacious outdoor area for entertaining.

Along with a new home and a new season of her reality show, Tutor is releasing a new book in July titled “Fear Is Just a Four-Letter Word: How to Develop the Unstoppable Confidence to Own Any Room.” The description calls it a “must-read for any ambitious woman” and teases that Tutor uses “candid, hilarious stories of her rise through a world of misogyny and cutthroat business dealings” to give readers a “crash course in the psychology of power dynamics and social signaling.”

It is available for pre-order now.

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

READ NEXT: Eddie Murphy’s House: Where His Fiancee & Kids Call Home