TV Premiere Dates & Schedule for July 2020

July is just around the corner, and with it comes a host of excellent new TV premieres, returning favorites, summer specials and plenty more to keep you busy if you’re continuing to quarantine. With many states reestablishing safety protocols and precautions due to the sudden spike in COVID-19 cases, you might be looking for something to watch from the safety of your own home. If so, Heavy has you covered!

There are plenty of reality television favorites returning this month, including Married at First Sight, Marriage Boot Camp, and Black Ink Crew: Chicago. If reality TV isn’t your thing, Season 2 of the popular Netflix Original series The Umbrella Academy premieres later this month, while HBO’s Room 104 is returning with the fourth and final season on July 24. NBC will also be airing a 30 Rock special on July 16, so there is plenty to look forward to this month.

The following is a list of all July 2020 TV premiere dates for most major shows on most major networks and streaming platforms. I will continue to update this article throughout the month as more shows are announced or rescheduled, but if I missed anything or the premiere time/date changes, feel free to shoot me an email and I will gladly update the post.

Note: the list below only consists of new series premieres, docu-series air dates, mid-season premieres, TV specials and awards ceremonies, and does NOT include made-for-TV original movies, stand-alone documentaries or stand-up comedy specials airing throughout the month. We focus strictly on TV series, specials and events.

Here’s what’s coming to TV in July 2020 (times are listed in Eastern and Central time):

Wednesday, July 1, 2020

3/2 AM: Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt – Netflix, Season 2

– Netflix, Season 2 3/2 AM: Say I Do – Netflix, Series Premiere

– Netflix, Series Premiere 3/2 AM: Unsolved Mysteries – Netflix, Series Premiere

– Netflix, Series Premiere 9/8 PM: Help! I Wrecked My House – HGTV, Series Premiere

Thursday, July 2, 2020

3/2 AM: Blinded – Sundance Now, Series Premiere

– Sundance Now, Series Premiere 3/2 AM: Warrior Nun – Netflix, Series Premiere

– Netflix, Series Premiere 9/8 PM: Carl Weber’s The Family Business – BET+, Season 2

– BET+, Season 2 9/8 PM: Marriage Boot Camp – WE, Season 17

Friday, July 3, 2020

3/2 AM: The Baby-Sitters Club – Netflix, Series Premiere

– Netflix, Series Premiere 3/2 AM: Cable Girls (aka Las Chicas del Cable) – Netflix, Season 5.5

– Netflix, Season 5.5 3/2 AM: Hanna – Amazon, Season 2

– Amazon, Season 2 3/2 AM: Ju-On: Origins – Netflix, Series Premiere

Sunday, July 5, 2020

9/8 PM: America: Our Defining Moments – History Channel, Series Premiere

– History Channel, Series Premiere 10/9 PM: Beach Around the World – HGTV, Series Premiere

– HGTV, Series Premiere 10/9 PM: Outcry – Showtime, Series Premiere

Monday, July 6, 2020

8/7 PM: Black Ink Crew: Chicago – VH1, Season 6.5

– VH1, Season 6.5 9/8 PM: Masters of Home – HGTV, Series Premiere

– HGTV, Series Premiere 10/9 PM: Celebrity Game Face – E!, 75-Minute Special

– E!, 75-Minute Special 10/9 PM: Love & Listings – VH1, Season 2

Tuesday, July 7, 2020

10/9 PM: Primetime: What Would You Do? – ABC, Season 16

Wednesday, July 8, 2020

3/2 AM: Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado – Netflix, Documentary

– Netflix, Documentary 3/2 AM: Stateless – Netflix, Series Premiere

– Netflix, Series Premiere 8/7 PM: Tough as Nails – CBS, Series Premiere

– CBS, Series Premiere 8/7 PM: Married at First Sight: Matchmaking Special – Lifetime, Special

– Lifetime, Special 9/8 PM: Married at First Sight: Kickoff Special – Lifetime, Two-Hour Special

Thursday, July 9, 2020

3/2 AM: Close Enough – HBO Max, Series Premiere

– HBO Max, Series Premiere 3/2 AM: Expecting Amy – HBO Max, Series Premiere

– HBO Max, Series Premiere 3/2 AM: Japan Sinks: 2020 – Netflix, Series Premiere

– Netflix, Series Premiere 3/2 AM: The Protector – Netflix, Season 4

– Netflix, Season 4 8/7 PM: Flipping Across America – HGTV, Series Premiere

– HGTV, Series Premiere 10/9 PM: Cake – FXX, Season 3

Friday, July 10, 2020

3/2 AM: Dating Around Brazil – Netflix, Series Premiere

– Netflix, Series Premiere 3/2 AM: Greatness Code – Apple TV+, Series Premiere

– Apple TV+, Series Premiere 3/2 AM: Little Voice – Apple TV+, Series Premiere

Saturday, July 11, 2020

8/7 PM: Love & Marriage: Huntsville – OWN, Season 3

– OWN, Season 3 8/7 PM: Vacation House Rules – HGTV, Series Premiere

– HGTV, Series Premiere 9/8 PM: Crikey! It’s the Irwins: Life in Lockdown – Animal Planet, Special

– Animal Planet, Special 9/8 PM: Family or Fiance – OWN, Season 3

– OWN, Season 3 9/8 PM: The UnXplained – History Channel, Season 2.5

– History Channel, Season 2.5 10/9 PM: Hotel Paranormal – Travel Channel, Series Premiere

– Travel Channel, Series Premiere 10/9 PM: Unidentified: Inside America’s UFO Investigation – History Channel, Season 2

Sunday, July 12, 2020

9/8 PM: P-Valley – Starz, Series Premiere – Special Time

Monday, July 13, 2020

3/2 AM: The Nest – Acorn TV, Series Premiere

– Acorn TV, Series Premiere 8/7 PM: CMA Best of Fest – ABC, Three-Hour Special

– ABC, Three-Hour Special 9/8 PM: When Sharks Attack – National Geographic Channel, Season 6

Tuesday, July 14, 2020

10/9 PM: Hot Ones: The Game Show – truTV, Season 1.5

Wednesday, July 15, 2020

8/7 PM: Married at First Sight – Lifetime, Season 11

– Lifetime, Season 11 8/7 PM: United We Fall – ABC, Series Premiere

– ABC, Series Premiere 9/8 PM: Forged in Fire – History Channel, Season 7.5

– History Channel, Season 7.5 10/9 PM: The Baby Factory: Alabama – Lifetime, Special

– Lifetime, Special 10/9 PM: Jay Leno’s Garage: Top Ten – CNBC, Special

Thursday, July 16, 2020

3/2 AM: The House of Ho – HBO Max, Series Premiere

– HBO Max, Series Premiere 3/2 AM: The Secrets She Keeps – Sundance Now, Series Premiere

– Sundance Now, Series Premiere 8/7 PM: The 30 Rock Upfront Special – NBC, Special

– NBC, Special 8/7 PM: Killer Camp – The CW, Series Premiere

Friday, July 17, 2020

3/2 AM: Absentia – Amazon, Season 3

– Amazon, Season 3 3/2 AM: Cursed – Netflix, Series Premiere

– Netflix, Series Premiere 3/2 AM: Father Soldier Son – Netflix, Documentary

Sunday, July 19, 2020

9/8 PM: The Alienist – TNT, Season 2

Monday, July 20, 2020

3/2 AM: Mount Pleasant – Acorn TV, U.S. Series 5

Tuesday, July 21, 2020

Midnight/11 PM: 12 Oz. Mouse – Adult Swim, Season 3

Wednesday, July 22, 2020

9/8 PM: Build Me Up – HGTV, Series Premiere

– HGTV, Series Premiere 10/9 PM: Happily Ever Altered – Lifetime, Special

Thursday, July 23, 2020

3/2 AM: Tig n’ Seek – HBO Max, Series Premiere

– HBO Max, Series Premiere 9/8 PM: Bringing Up Bates – UP, Season 9.5

– UP, Season 9.5 10/9 PM: Lost Resort – TBS, Series Premiere

– TBS, Series Premiere 10/9 PM: Tacoma FD – truTV, Season 2.5

Friday, July 24, 2020

3/2 AM: Rogue Trip – Disney+, Series Premiere

– Disney+, Series Premiere 8/7 PM: 800 Words – UP, Series Premiere

– UP, Series Premiere 11/10 PM: Room 104 – HBO, Season 4

Saturday, July 25, 2020

10:30/9:30 AM: Republic of Doyle – Ovation, Season 4

– Ovation, Season 4 9/8 PM: Pit Bulls & Parolees – Animal Planet, Season 16

Monday, July 27, 2020

3/2 AM: Rebecka Martinsson – Acorn TV, Season 2

Tuesday, July 28, 2020

3/2 AM: Maxxx – Hulu, Series Premiere

Thursday, July 30, 2020

3/2 AM: The Dog House – HBO Max, Series Premiere

– HBO Max, Series Premiere 3/2 AM: Frayed – HBO Max, Series Premiere

– HBO Max, Series Premiere 3/2 AM: Idiomatic – Sundance Now, Season 2

– Sundance Now, Season 2 3/2 AM: In My Skin – Hulu, Series Premiere

Friday, July 31, 2020

3/2 AM: Muppets Now – Disney+, Series Premiere

– Disney+, Series Premiere 3/2 AM: The Umbrella Academy – Netflix, Season 2

Keep up with all the latest in TV coverage and entertainment news here.

